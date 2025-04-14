The Phia Group Analysis Exposes That There Is No Correlation Between Quality of Care and Billing Cost at Hospitals Across the United States

"Unlike the rest of our economy and consumer behavior patterns, when it comes to healthcare costs, the cost of the service and/or product does not correlate with the quality of the service or product," says Adam V. Russo, CEO of The Phia Group. Post this

California was found to have the highest positive average delta, meaning that its hospitals are getting higher reimbursements. Conversely, Utah is last in the country and, in fact, does not get aggregated reimbursements above providers' reported cost structures. Below are the rankings for all 50 states:

California

New York

Vermont

Maine

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Alabama

Rhode Island

Louisiana

Minnesota

Arkansas

Hawaii

Florida

Mississippi

Missouri

Kansas

New Jersey

Nevada

Texas

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Washington

Oklahoma

Michigan

West Virginia

Tennessee

District of Columbia

Illinois

Oregon

Nebraska

Iowa

South Carolina

Colorado

Georgia

Wisconsin

Ohio

North Dakota

Kentucky

Pennsylvania

Arizona

Virginia

Indiana

Alaska

North Carolina

Idaho

South Dakota

Wyoming

Montana

Delaware

Utah

To generate these rankings, The Phia Group analyzed facility data from publicly available CMS sources, incorporating both quality metrics and cost data derived from hospital cost reports and federal quality reports.

The Phia Group is the nation's leading provider of healthcare cost containment solutions offering comprehensive claims recovery, plan document, and consulting services designed to contain healthcare costs and protect plan assets. By delivering industry-leading consultation and cost containment solutions, The Phia Group empowers plans to achieve their goals. Learn more at phiagroup.com.

DISCLAIMER

The Phia Group's analysis was performed using publicly available data for general informational purposes only. The final ranking is based on broad cost and quality metrics and may not reflect individual circumstances.

ABOUT THE PHIA GROUP

