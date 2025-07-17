The Phoenix Asheville Welcomes Guests Back with a Season of Purposeful Programs

After regional flooding, the restorative wellness center opens its doors and commits a portion of retreat proceeds to recovery efforts

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix Asheville, a premier retreat center focused on wellness and dedicated to renewal, connection, and growth in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, announced today that it is fully open and once again welcoming guests to its upcoming programs. The center re-opened after completing a comprehensive renovation following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, which displaced families and disrupted daily life across Asheville and its surrounding communities.

To commemorate its reopening and honor the resilience of the local community, The Phoenix Asheville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 6 at 4 pm, welcoming local officials, partners, and supporters to commemorate this new chapter for the center and the region.

"The Phoenix was built on the idea of rising through adversity, and this moment is no exception," said Marsha Ralls, Founder and CEO of The Phoenix Asheville. "As communities across the region continue to face the devastating effects of flooding, we're reminded how important it is to come together in support of one another with intention and a commitment to rebuild better."

The way Asheville has come together in the aftermath of the floods is a powerful example of strength and resilience. In support of the city's continued healing, a percentage of proceeds from each of its upcoming retreats this season will be donated to local efforts focused on relief, assistance, and rebuilding.

"The Phoenix Asheville is a place to step away from the noise and reconnect with yourself, your purpose, and what truly matters to your wellbeing," added Ralls. "Through thoughtfully curated retreats, we provide a space for meaningful rest, reflection, and growth where guests have the tools and support to return to life with more clarity, balance, and a deeper sense of inner wealth."

The Phoenix Asheville is opening its doors this season with a full lineup of retreats designed to support personal growth, healing, and conscious leadership. This season, The Phoenix Asheville will host a series of powerful experiences for individuals, leaders, and teams seeking deeper connection, clarity, and well-being. The programs are designed to meet individuals at their current level of well-being, offering tools and insights that create lasting change.

Upcoming Programs Include:

NeuroChangeSolutions (NCS) Workshop - A science-based workshop that gives individuals and teams the tools to rewire old habits, shift perspectives, and create real transformation—both personally and professionally.

Dates: October 16–18, 2025

Dr. Richard Firshein + Marsha Ralls: A Retreat for Healing and Vitality - This three-day experience brings together the cutting-edge work of Dr. Richard Firshein and the practical wisdom of Marsha Ralls. Participants will explore the latest in longevity science, along with HeartMath practices for emotional regulation, resilience, and sustainable energy.

Dates: October 29–31, 2025

Women's Retreat with Arielle Dispenza - Step away from the pace of everyday life and into the stillness of the mountains. This intimate, women-only retreat led by somatic practitioner Arielle Dispenza is an invitation to come back to your body's natural rhythm. Through grounded movement and gentle presence, participants will reconnect with their own inner wisdom.

Dates: November 5–7, 2025

A Conscious Start: Dinner, Reflection, and the Year Ahead - Join us in Delray Beach for a special New Year's experience designed to nourish both the mind and heart. This three-day gathering is limited to 20 guests and offers a chance to slow down, reflect, and begin the year with clarity and purpose.

Dates: December 31, 2025 – January 2, 2026

Phoenix Fire - Reconnect with your true self and tap into the healing power of the great outdoors in this immersive nature retreat.

Dates: May 3–9, 2026

Set on 46 acres of forest, trails, gardens, and sacred land in Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains, The Phoenix is a 16,000-square-foot sanctuary designed for deep renewal. Featuring a Zen Garden, yoga studio, indoor water feature, exquisite art, and luxury accommodations, the retreat connects guests to nature and their inner selves. Surrounded by over 24 energy vortexes and the flowing Swannanoa River, this powerful landscape offers a transformative setting supported by expert guides dedicated to your healing, clarity, and connection.

For more information, please visit thephoenixasheville.com

About The Phoenix Asheville:

The Phoenix Asheville is a wellness retreat center in Asheville, NC, offering transformative workshops and immersive retreats that blend neuroscience and holistic practices to support personal growth and self-discovery. Its diverse range of enriching experiences designed to nurture well-being and connection with nature includes life coaching, yoga and meditation, luxury accommodations, organic and locally prepared meals, and other innovative approaches to create a transformative retreat experience. Named for the phoenix, a symbol of renewal and reinvention, the retreat invites guests to shed what no longer serves them, realign with their true selves, and rise into lasting, positive change.

