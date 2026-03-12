"The Phone Stops Ringing": Founder Who Built $50M Business Launches Fortitude Foundation to End the Isolation of Entrepreneurial Failure

"One day you're leading a company and your phone doesn't stop. The next day you're sitting in your kitchen at 3am and nobody is calling. Nobody is texting. Nobody is checking if you're still alive." Post this

Williams had spent every penny he had trying to keep the business afloat. His wife used her own savings to cover the final month's payroll, ensuring staff were paid even as the company collapsed. Despite those sacrifices, dozens of families lost their income, and Williams and his wife were left with nothing. No safety net. No support structure. No one who could help.

"The thing nobody tells you about business failure is the silence," said Williams. "One day you're leading a company and your phone doesn't stop. The next day, you're sitting in your kitchen at 3am and nobody is calling. Nobody is texting. The silence will break you faster and more completely than any balance sheet ever could."

Williams describes the months that followed as some of the darkest of his life - defined not just by the financial loss, but by the shame, the guilt of everyone affected, and the discovery that some people were actively celebrating the collapse.

"You carry every single person who was affected. The staff. The creditors. The partners who trusted you. And instead of a hand reaching out, you find people who smiled at you for years now enjoying what happened. That stays with you."

Fortitude Foundation is built on a single, powerful idea: the people best equipped to help a founder in crisis are other founders who have already walked that path. The Foundation will connect entrepreneurs going through business failure with experienced founders who can provide practical, action-focused support - from navigating administration and insolvency, to managing the personal financial wreckage, to confronting the identity crisis that follows.

Fortitude Foundation is not a mental health service or a helpline. It is a peer-led triage organisation that pairs founders in crisis with those who have survived it. The Foundation is now calling for volunteer peer mentors and raising funds as it works toward becoming a registered UK charity with the Charity Commission.

To register as a volunteer, donate, or find support, visit FortitudeFoundation.com.

"If you're in the middle of it right now - if the phone has stopped ringing and the silence is eating you alive - you are not alone. You are not broken. And this is not the end of your story."

About Ross Williams

Ross Williams is a serial entrepreneur who founded and led Venntro Media Group (White Label Dating) for 21 years. Under his leadership, Venntro grew into one of the UK's most successful dating technology companies, generating $50 million in annual revenue at its peak, employing hundreds of people, and building platforms that helped millions of single people around the world find love, relationships, and start families. The company contributed tens of millions of pounds in tax to the UK economy and actively supported charitable causes throughout its operation. Williams now dedicates his time to Fortitude Foundation and to ensuring that no entrepreneur has to face the devastation of business failure alone. More at www.ReformedEntrepreneur.com.

Media Contact: Ross Williams | [email protected]

Website: FortitudeFoundation.com

Founder: ReformedEntrepreneur.com

Media Contact

Ross Williams, Fortitude Foundation, 351 912066469, [email protected], https://www.fortitudefoundation.com

SOURCE Fortitude Foundation