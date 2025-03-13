The Pickle Pad Sets the Stage for Accelerated Growth in 2025

Indoor pickleball venue expands footprint, enhances guest experience, and solidifies leadership in the rapidly growing sport

DALLAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the fast-growing pickleball industry continues to thrive, The Pickle Pad is poised to accelerate its expansion in 2025, setting a course for long-term success with a focus on broadening its reach and staying ahead of market trends. The brand has hit several key milestones in its growth over the past year, securing 12 signed agreements and putting nine new locations into the development pipeline.

The Pickle Pad's strategic focus in 2025 will be on expanding into key regional markets, with an eye on the Southeast and growing interest in pickleball in the mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The company will soon see new locations in high-demand markets like Myrtle Beach, SC, St. George, UT, and Newport News, VA in Q3 2025. These locations are the next steps in the company's plan to open several locations per quarter and eventually ramp up to 10 to 15 new locations annually, driven by both current and future franchisees.

"At The Pickle Pad, we're not just focused on expanding the sport of pickleball—we're building community spaces where people of all ages and skill levels can come together to play, socialize, and have fun," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "Our success in 2024, with 12 signed agreements and nine locations in development, is a testament to the strong demand for what we offer. As we move into the rest of 2025, we're excited to continue growing and innovating, bringing new locations, expanded experiences, and more ways for everyone to enjoy pickleball and beyond. We're just getting started, and our vision for the future is bigger than ever."

Looking ahead, The Pickle Pad is also planning to expand into key Southeast Texas markets, with Virginia and South Carolina seeing continued growth. The company has its sights set on the Georgia and North Carolina markets as potential areas for future growth as well, with seven parks already secured in Virginia and South Carolina.

The Pickle Pad's ability to offer more than just pickleball sets it apart from other facilities in the market. With Crave Social Eatery, a full-service chef-inspired restaurant and bar with fresh and light food options integrated into each location, The Pickle Pad provides a complete social experience for players and casual visitors to dine in the restaurant or courtside. This commitment to diversifying its offerings helps the brand stand out in a market increasingly crowded with pickleball-only venues. The brand is integrating activities like cornhole, mini-golf, ping pong, foosball, and shuffleboard into its locations to appeal to casual players and families, expanding its reach beyond traditional pickleball devotees. As part of its ongoing success, The Pickle Pad plans to enhance its offerings for members in 2025, including clinics, new membership options, and continued evolution of its food and beverage menus.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities or ways to partner on a franchise, contact Kailee Apodaca, Director of Development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About The Pickle Pad & Crave Social Eatery:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating, and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location is home to Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering both quick and full-service dining, where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful meals designed for an active lifestyle—whether dining in the restaurant or courtside. With a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks, Crave Social Eatery provides a fun, welcoming space to relax and socialize seven days a week. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit ThePicklePad.com and CraveSocialEatery.com.

About Indoor Active Brands:

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

Media Contact

Konnect Agency, The Pickle Pad, 1 6786874937, [email protected]

SOURCE The Pickle Pad