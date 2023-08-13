The Pillars Christian Learning Centers Named Best Preschool/Daycare in San Antonio in the 2023 SA Current Readers' Choice Awards

"We are beyond thrilled to be named the Best Preschool in San Antonio," CEO Geren Anderson stated. "The fact that we were chosen through votes makes this recognition even more special and meaningful for us." Tweet this

"We are beyond thrilled to be named the Best Preschool in San Antonio," CEO Geren Anderson stated. "The fact that we were chosen through votes makes this recognition even more special and meaningful for us."

About The Pillars Christian Learning Centers

The Pillars Christian Learning Centers was founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2009 by Geren and Melissa Anderson. The Pillars provides premier, faith-based childcare focused on academic excellence to families in San Antonio, Bulverde, Cibolo, New Braunfels, Midlothian, and Colleyville, Texas.

The Pillars has received numerous accolades including being named one of the "Three Best Rated" Preschools in 2019, joining the "Aggie 100" list of fastest-growing companies in 2022, and being recognized as a "Best Place for Working Parents" for both 2022 and 2023. Additionally, The Pillars was awarded the San Antonio Express-News Reader's Choice award for #1 Preschool/Daycare in San Antonio for 2023 and several of The Pillars schools have achieved a 4-Star rating, the highest possible, from the Texas Rising Star Program. The Pillars is also dedicated to giving back to the local community by supporting mission-minded organizations and charities such as Arms of Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Pursuit Church San Antonio's Community Food Pantry.

Media Contact

Susan Harr, The Pillars Christian Learning Centers, 1 9566486329, [email protected], www.thepillars.com

SOURCE The Pillars Christian Learning Centers