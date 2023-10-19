The Pillars Christian Learning Centers Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition not only validates our past efforts but also fuels our passion for growth. We see this as a milestone, not a destination, and we remain committed to innovating, evolving, and growing in ways that benefit our students, families, team members, and community," CEO Geren Anderson. Post this

"This is truly an honor," CEO Geren Anderson stated. "This recognition not only validates our past efforts but also fuels our passion for growth. We see this as a milestone, not a destination, and we remain committed to innovating, evolving, and growing in ways that benefit our students, families, team members, and community."

About The Pillars Christian Learning Centers

The Pillars Christian Learning Centers was founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2009 by Geren and Melissa Anderson. The Pillars provides premier, faith-based childcare focused on academic excellence to families in San Antonio, Bulverde, Cibolo, New Braunfels, Midlothian, and Colleyville, Texas.

The Pillars has received numerous accolades including being named one of the "Three Best Rated" Preschools in 2019, joining the "Aggie 100" list of fastest-growing companies in 2022, and being recognized as a "Best Place for Working Parents" for both 2022 and 2023. In 2023, The Pillars won the San Antonio Express-News Reader's Choice award and the SA Current Readers' Choice award for Top Preschool/Daycare in San Antonio. The Pillars was also named the Top Preschool/Daycare in the 2023 "Best in DFW" People's Choice awards. Also, in 2023, The Pillars was honored with the prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award for outstanding accomplishments in the field of childcare.

The Pillars is also dedicated to giving back to the local community by supporting mission-minded organizations and charities such as Arms of Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Pursuit Church San Antonio's Community Food Pantry.

