The Pillars Christian Learning Centers Partners With Teaching Strategies To Ensure High-Quality Early Childhood Education Across All Sites

"We're proud to partner with The Pillars Christian Learning Centers to provide intentional support for every teacher, address the needs of the whole child with research-based curriculum, and connect families to their child's learning," Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. Tweet this

"At The Pillars, we are committed to providing exceptional care and education that is both innovative and rooted in research," said COO Melissa Anderson. "We firmly believe The Creative Curriculum aligns with our unique requirements, especially as we expand from our current 80 classrooms to even more in the future."

"We're proud to partner with The Pillars Christian Learning Centers to provide intentional support for every teacher, address the needs of the whole child with research-based curriculum, and connect families to their child's learning," Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We look forward to helping The Pillars enhance and scale what makes their programs special."

Among the solutions, The Pillars has invested in these ecosystem components:

The Creative Curriculum®, a top-rated, research-based, whole-child curriculum that serves children, from infancy through kindergarten. The curriculum is designed to help educators, at all levels of experience, plan and implement a developmentally appropriate, content-rich program that meets the unique needs of children. It leverages a smart, easy-to-use platform, The Creative Curriculum® Cloud, that provides teachers with powerful planning tools, the flexibility to customize to meet the needs of all learners, access to all resources in one place, and a family mobile app with automated multimedia playlists, to seamlessly engage families in their child's learning at school and at home.

The new Professional Development Teacher Membership, a first-of-its-kind program that gives early childhood educators access to live and on-demand e-learning courses, self-paced pathways to earn and maintain key industry credentials, one-on-one coaching, an 8-week rapid onboarding program to get teachers up and running quickly, and a virtual community of early childhood educators eager to share best practices with each other.

The new Professional Development Coach Membership, designed to help leaders (e.g., coaches, administrators, staff developers, lead and mentor teachers, or anyone else directly supporting teachers in the classroom) guide teachers to apply best practices and achieve high fidelity to maximize outcomes. Elevate your entire coaching cycle throughout the year to boost outcomes for children.

These solutions are widely used and widely recognized. Most recently, The Creative Curriculum® received a 2023 EdTech Digest Award and the company's ecosystem of solutions is a finalist for a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award.

About The Pillars Christian Learning Centers

The Pillars Christian Learning Centers was founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2009 by Geren and Melissa Anderson. The Pillars provides premier, faith-based childcare focused on academic excellence to families in San Antonio, Bulverde, Cibolo, New Braunfels, Midlothian, and Colleyville, Texas.

The Pillars has received numerous accolades including being named one of the "Three Best Rated" Preschools in 2019, joining the "Aggie 100" list of fastest-growing companies in 2022, and being recognized as a "Best Place for Working Parents" for both 2022 and 2023. Additionally, The Pillars was awarded the San Antonio Express-News Reader's Choice award and the SA Current Readers' Choice award for Top Preschool/Daycare in San Antonio for 2023 and several of The Pillars schools have achieved a 4-Star rating, the highest possible, from the Texas Rising Star Program. In 2023, The Pillars was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The Pillars is also dedicated to giving back to the local community by supporting mission-minded organizations and charities such as Arms of Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Pursuit Church San Antonio's Community Food Pantry.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 250,000 classrooms and more than 80 countries around the world and reach over 4 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states and countries choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

Media Contact

Susan Harr, The Pillars Christian Learning Centers, 1 9566486329, [email protected], Thepillars.com

SOURCE The Pillars Christian Learning Centers