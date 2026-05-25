The Pinnacle Group® and FutureSight Accounting LLC Announce Strategic Alliance, Expanding the Virtual Private Family Office Ecosystem Across All 50 States

Most people don't have a tax problem. They have a coordination problem. Post this

The result: a fully coordinated, technology-anchored tax planning and accounting experience for business owners, professional women, educators, and blue-collar entrepreneurs across all 50 states.

The Problem This Alliance Solves

The average American overpays the IRS by tens of thousands of dollars annually — not because they are irresponsible, but because their financial professionals work in silos, react instead of plan, and file instead of strategize.

"Most people don't have a tax problem," said Dr. Pat® Pachciarz, Founder and CEO of The Pinnacle Group®. "They have a coordination problem. Nobody is talking to each other. The CPA doesn't talk to the wealth advisor. The wealth advisor doesn't talk to the tax attorney. And the client pays for all of it — twice."

The Pinnacle-FutureSight alliance changes that equation entirely.

The Technology-Anchored Strategy Stack

Pinnacle's ecosystem is built on a foundation of AI-driven bookkeeping automation — ensuring clean, compliant, real-time financial data is always available before strategy is engineered. This technology layer eliminates the manual burden of bookkeeping, captures every deduction, and surfaces every optimization opportunity before the return is ever filed.

FutureSight Accounting then brings the CPA expertise to execute — with precision, compliance, and a genuine commitment to the client's financial wellbeing. And Pinnacle coordinates it all — tax strategy, entity optimization, income shifting, and full professional alignment — before April 15th. Not after.

What the Alliance Delivers

- AI-Driven Bookkeeping — clean, compliant, real-time books running automatically in the background

- Proactive Tax Strategy — engineered before the return, not discovered after

- CPA Filing Excellence — FutureSight Accounting executing every strategy with precision

- Full Ecosystem Coordination — tax attorney, estate attorney, private wealth advisor, banker, and CPA — all at the same table, all working for the same client, at no extra cost

"Make Your Future Bright"

FutureSight Accounting LLC was built on one belief — that small business owners deserve financial clarity, not confusion. Amanda Hill, CPA has spent her career translating complex financial data into clear, actionable insights that business owners can actually use.

"At FutureSight, we don't just crunch numbers," said Amanda Hill, CPA. "We translate financial data into clear insights you can actually use. Partnering with Pinnacle means our clients now have access to the full coordinated team they deserve — not just a tax return."

The Pinnacle Group® Eight-Entity Ecosystem

The FutureSight alliance is the latest expansion of The Pinnacle Group® ecosystem — an eight-entity, 20-branch platform serving families and business owners across all 50 states:

- Dr. Pat® | The Pinnacle Group® — pinnacle-fp.com | drpat.co

- Pinnacle Private Wealth® — private wealth management and investment strategy

- Pinnacle Tax Strategies® — advanced tax planning, documentation, and substantiation

- Pinnacle Technologies — AI architecture and infrastructure powering the ecosystem

- GIVE.BACK.® Foundation — the philanthropic mandate woven into every strategy, every entity, every decision

- Pinnacle Academy™ — advanced planning education and professional certification

- The Pursuit with Dr. Pat® — the nationally growing podcast and media entity bringing financial clarity, purpose, and human connection to audiences across America

- Bobby Money™ School — Dr. Pat's financial literacy initiative for children ages 5–14, launching on YouTube Kids in May 2026, co-hosted with a very special co-host, Avery

About Dr. Pat® Pachciarz

Dr. Pat® Pachciarz is a private wealth advisor, tax strategist, CEPA®, certified personal trainer, certified nutrition counselor, and doctoral candidate — with over two decades of experience including a foundational career at J.P. Morgan's private bank. Named an MSN Money Top Entrepreneur, featured in CEO Times and BizWeekly, and host of The Pursuit with Dr. Pat® podcast, Dr. Pat® has built one of the most comprehensive coordinated private wealth ecosystems in the country — backed by the proprietary DAITT® Advisory Methodology and the Pinnacle Decision Engineering OS™.

"It's not what you make — it's what you keep." — Dr. Pat® Pachciarz

About FutureSight Accounting LLC

FutureSight Accounting LLC is a St. Louis, Missouri-based CPA firm founded by Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill. The firm specializes in helping small business owners make financial decisions with confidence — delivering tax strategy, bookkeeping, and financial clarity to entrepreneurs who are ready to stop guessing and start growing.

Contact: 314-710-6262 | [email protected]

Media & Partnership Inquiries:

Razel Esco, Chief of Staff & COO

The Pinnacle Group®

[email protected]

pinnacle-fp.com | drpat.co | drpatclarity.com

Media Contact

Pat Pachciarz, The Pinnacle Group, 1 8159220195, [email protected], https://pinnacle-fp.com

SOURCE The Pinnacle Group