The pitfalls of DIY mold cleanup, a new report from the Pismo Beach water damage specialists

Cleaning up mold yourself can be done for small areas of mold growth such as mold on the grout between kitchen tiles, or even occasional small amounts of mold on a window sill. However, the team from SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande reminds us that mold is a sign of excess moisture and potential water damage and to exercise the proper caution.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleaning up mold yourself can be done for small areas of mold growth such as mold on the grout between kitchen tiles, or even occasional small amounts of mold on a window sill. However, the team from SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande reminds us that mold is a sign of excess moisture and potential water damage and to exercise the proper caution.

Mold thrives in damp, warm places, which is one reason we find mold growth in bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. Mold spores are natural and are everywhere and rarely cause serious problems unless they find the perfect environment. A perfect environment for mold includes one in which the spores are allowed to spread. Occasional mold in the corners of showers or on the grout between tiles is usually nothing to worry about and cleaning it can be a simple, but cautionary, job.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that the following precautions be taken when homeowners or residents decide to clean up occasional mold themselves:

Scrub mold off hard surfaces with detergent and water, and dry completely.

Wear protective gear including safety goggles, rubber gloves, and an N-95 respirator.

Ventilate the area. Proper ventilation is important for keeping the area dry and discouraging mold. Proper ventilation is also critical while cleaning to reduce the chances of inhaling mold spores.

The Pismo Beach water damage specialists say that the best way to eliminate mold growth is to eliminate the source of moisture. The source can be a leaking roof, a leaking water pipe, improperly sealed windows and doors, standing water from a rain storm or improper landscape irrigation, a leaking toilet or backed-up plumbing, water-damaged wood, drywall, or other structural elements, and even furnishings and more.

When there is water damage present, it can seep into carpets, drapes and curtains, upholstered furniture, and even clothing, giving mold more places to grow. DIY cleaning is ineffective when water damage is present. Even if a cleaning removes visible signs of the mold, it returns because the source remains.

The major pitfall of DIY mold cleaning is that it rarely removes the source of the problem and allows water and mold to continue to damage structural elements and personal belongings.

Persistent mold, returning to the same place cleaning after cleaning, or spreading, is a job for the professionals because it is an indicator of water damage and possible structural damage to a building.

Hiring professionals to clean up mold can be crucial for several reasons. The leading reasons are:

Professionals are trained to identify the source of water damage that is giving the mold a place to grow.

They are trained and experienced in removing water-damaged components and mold.

They are trained and experienced in removing water, and moisture and completely drying an affected area.

They are trained in handling and removing blackwater and affected areas that result from exposure to sewage.

Using special industrial-quality equipment and products, the Pismo Beach water damage specialists from SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande have the experience, expertise, and advanced training that enables them to get your property dried quickly and thoroughly. The team uses scientific drying principles and provides validation and documentation that the property is dry and the job is complete.

The advanced equipment helps the team to remove the water, even hidden moisture, quickly and efficiently, then dry the structure with powerful dehumidifiers. Finally, the team cleans the affected area with professional-grade cleaning and sanitizing agents, getting individuals and families back to normal life as quickly as possible.

SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande

1131 Pike Lane Suite 9

Oceano, CA 93445

(805) 473-0772

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

SOURCE SERVPRO of Pismo Beach/Arroyo Grande