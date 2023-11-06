The Planet Depos Asia Team Welcomes Charlotte Lacey, RPR, CSR

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Team of Local Court Reporters and Legal Videographers in the Asia-Pacific Region
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, a leader in the global court reporting and litigation technology industry, is excited to announce that stenographic reporter Charlotte Lacey, RPR, CSR, is the newest member of the PD Asia team.
After spending last year traveling to nearly every continent, Lacey recently relocated to reside full-time in Tokyo, Japan. She joins four other members of the PD Asia team to offer on-the-ground court reporting services in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and the broader Asia-Pacific region.
An experienced realtime reporter, Lacey began her court reporting career in 2011. Throughout the course of her career, she has held licenses and notaries in multiple states, reporting proceedings all over the globe. She specializes in reporting patent litigation and has extensive experience reporting a wide manner of content from medical class action suits to construction defect and beyond.
"I'm so excited to be settling into Tokyo and collaborating with the excellent PD Asia team," says Lacey.
As travel restrictions across Asia ease, the expansion of the PD Asia team galvanizes Planet Depos' continued commitment to providing U.S.-trained reporters and videographers for in-person work around the region.
"We're proud to maintain our presence in the Asia region," says Sarah Wilder, International Scheduling Manager. "Our team is top-notch, and we're thrilled to continue serving our clients with local service in Asia and beyond!"
About Planet Depos
Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.
Learn more about Planet Depos
Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn
Follow Planet Depos on Twitter
Follow Planet Depos on Facebook
Read our blog
Media Contact
Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 832 414 9223, [email protected], https://planetdepos.com/
SOURCE Planet Depos
Share this article