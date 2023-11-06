The Planet Depos Asia Team Welcomes Charlotte Lacey, RPR, CSR

As travel restrictions across Asia ease, the expansion of the PD Asia team galvanizes Planet Depos' continued commitment to providing U.S.-trained reporters and videographers for in-person work around the region. Post this

An experienced realtime reporter, Lacey began her court reporting career in 2011. Throughout the course of her career, she has held licenses and notaries in multiple states, reporting proceedings all over the globe. She specializes in reporting patent litigation and has extensive experience reporting a wide manner of content from medical class action suits to construction defect and beyond.

"I'm so excited to be settling into Tokyo and collaborating with the excellent PD Asia team," says Lacey.

As travel restrictions across Asia ease, the expansion of the PD Asia team galvanizes Planet Depos' continued commitment to providing U.S.-trained reporters and videographers for in-person work around the region.

"We're proud to maintain our presence in the Asia region," says Sarah Wilder, International Scheduling Manager. "Our team is top-notch, and we're thrilled to continue serving our clients with local service in Asia and beyond!"

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Follow Planet Depos on Twitter

Follow Planet Depos on Facebook

Read our blog

Media Contact

Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 832 414 9223, [email protected], https://planetdepos.com/

SOURCE Planet Depos