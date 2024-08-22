The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach Announces Grand Reopening of Beach House Following Extensive Renovations

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach announces grand reopening of Beach House after comprehensive renovation project. Post this

In addition to the restaurant, the renovation includes the construction of the new Surfside building. This facility features a casual food shack that includes bar offerings, changing rooms, and showers, providing members with enhanced convenience and comfort. The Junior Olympic size pool has undergone a full renovation, and the pool area has also been significantly upgraded with new pool and deck furniture, offering a refreshed and inviting atmosphere for relaxation while taking in the views of the Atlantic Ocean.

These improvements mark the culmination of a broader renovation strategy at The Plantation, which also included a complete remodel of the clubhouse and an expansion of the pickleball courts. With these enhancements, The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach continues to set the standard for luxury living and recreational excellence in the region.

"We are thrilled to unveil the newly renovated Beach House to our members," said Roger Amidon, General Manager/Chief Operating Officer. "This project reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the amenities and experiences we offer, ensuring that The Plantation remains a premier club for our members."

About The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach is an exclusive, member-owned community offering a unique combination of elegance, luxury, and an active lifestyle. With world-class amenities including a clubhouse, private beach club, golf course, tennis, pickleball, croquet, fitness center, dining, and various other recreational and social activities, The Plantation provides its members with an exceptional living experience.

For further information about The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, please contact Barbara Williams, Director of Marketing & Membership, at (904) 543-7534 or via email at [email protected], or visit the website at www.theplantationpvb.com.

Barbara Williams, The Plantatoin at Ponte Vedra Beach, 1 904-543-7534, [email protected], www.theplantationpvb.com

