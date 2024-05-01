The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach Nears Completion of $15 Million Renovation

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, has successfully completed a major renovation of its clubhouse and pickleball courts, and is near completion of its ocean front beach club. It is the largest renovation project in the 37-year history of the community.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach ("The Plantation"), has successfully completed a major renovation of its clubhouse and pickleball courts, and is near completion of its ocean front beach club. It is the largest renovation project in the 37-year history of the community.

Key highlights of the renovation include:

Clubhouse

• Complete remodel of the 40,000 square foot clubhouse.

• Interior redesign of formal and pub-style dining venues.

• Introduction of a new outdoor 100-seat dining terrace, offering picturesque lake views.

• Expanded fitness center with all new state-of-the-art equipment and spaces tailored for contemporary exercise routines.

• Creation of a children's activity center.

• Addition of new amenities including member wine lockers, firepits, meeting rooms, office space, massage room, and library.

Ocean Front Beach Club

• Expansion of the kitchen facilities in the existing restaurant and bar to accommodate a wider range of menu options featuring Floribbean cuisine.

• Construction of the new Surfside building with a snack bar featuring casual fare, tables, restrooms, and changing areas with showers.

• Addition of new pool and deck furniture.

• The Junior Olympic-size pool has been renovated.

• Target date for reopening is Memorial Day weekend.

Pickleball Courts

• Introduction of five new courts and a pavilion featuring restrooms and a summer kitchen.

• Integration of new lighting and landscaping around the court facility.

The Plantation is a private gated community encompassing 650 acres of pristine land with 133 acres of golf course, 56 acres of lakes and four acres of oceanfront. The Plantation is a Distinguished Club, and offers a complete member experience with a clubhouse, ocean front beach facilities, an award winning 18-hole golf course, two croquet courts, seven tennis courts, five pickleball courts, fitness center, swimming pool, first-class dining, and 24-hour security. All of these amenities are immediately available upon purchase of one of the 577 homes within the gated community. Home prices range from $1.5M to $6.5M.

