The Plastic Surgery Center Introduces Got-A-Cut Program, Offering Fast, Expert Pediatric Stitches Without the ER

Got-A-Cut launches just as pediatric sports and outdoor injuries trend sharply upward—emergency room visits for sports and recreational injuries climbed 17% in 2024 to 4.4 million—offering families a faster, safer alternative to congested emergency departments. Parents no longer have to navigate chaotic waiting rooms, long hospital lines, or uncertain outcomes. Got-A-Cut delivers high-quality care in a calm, kid-friendly office, ensuring children receive stitches from an experienced plastic surgeon, while prioritizing comfort, safety and scar minimization.

"When my one-year-old son Tommy needed stitches after a fall split the skin near his eyebrow, the experience with The Plastic Surgery Center's specialized pediatric program was excellent compared to the hospital experience," said parent Alexandra Huzar. "The surgeon was incredibly skilled and gentle, you can barely see a scar now, and when the procedure was finished, Tommy wasn't even crying. We were out in less than 20 minutes, and the staff made us feel welcome from the moment we walked in. The whole process was quick, seamless and reassuring. As a parent, I felt confident knowing he was in expert hands, and I'm so grateful for the care and value we received."

Got-A-Cut highlights include:

Expert Stitches by a Plastic Surgeon: All repairs performed by plastic surgeons, never a trainee, ensuring precision and optimal healing.

Fast, 60-Minute Visits: From check-in to discharge, most appointments last under an hour.

In-Network Insurance Convenience: Major insurers accepted, as well as out-of-network benefits.

Child-Centered Experience: Personalized care with comfort measures such as favorite stickers, warm blankets and extra time to settle in.

Wide Range of Treatable Injuries: Facial cuts, hand and limb lacerations, playground, sports and household injuries.

The program is available across TPSC's New Jersey offices in Maywood, Paramus, Red Bank, and Egg Harbor, and serves patients from newborn to 21 years old.

