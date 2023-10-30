The Plastic Surgery Foundation Appoints Scot Bradley Glasberg, MD, FACS, New President

"I plan to expand The PSF's capabilities pertaining to research and technology, as well as looking for ways to increase patient engagement and involvement," Dr. Glasberg said. Post this

A private practitioner in New York City, Dr. Glasberg is the first in private practice to lead the Foundation since 2006. Dr. Glasberg performs procedures across the wide spectrum of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, with a particular interest and focus on breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery of the breast and body, wound healing, and regenerative medicine. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

A past president of ASPS, Dr. Glasberg has served in numerous leadership positions within the Society and Foundation, including ASPS/PSF vice president of development, vice president of Advocacy and Health Policy, vice president of Finance and Treasurer, and chair of the ASPS Government Affairs Council, Council of State Affairs and Political Action Committee (PlastyPAC). Dr. Glasberg is also active in the health policy arena, traveling to Washington D.C. and Albany several times each year to speak to various healthcare and medicolegal issues. Dr. Glasberg has also testified before Congressional committees and panels of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Widely accredited, Dr. Glasberg published articles in multiple peer-reviewed journals, including Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, where he has shared insights on new techniques in breast reconstruction, breast implant safety, treatment and prevention of keloid and hypertrophic wound healing, and the assessment of pediatric craniofacial deformities, among other topics.

Dr. Glasberg also frequently appears in the news and media and has been featured as an expert on the "CBS Early Show," "Today Show" (NBC), "Good Morning America" (ABC), the "Paula Zahn Show" (CNN) and the "Morning Show" (WB). He has also been featured on both a national and local level on NBC, CBS, ABC, WB and CNN and has been quoted often in major newspapers such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Dr. Glasberg is the recipient of several awards in the specialty, including The PSF's Distinguished Service Award and the ASPS President's Award for his work within the society. He also received the Resident and Fellows Award of the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons, Best Presentation at the annual meeting of the New York Society of Cleft Palate/Craniofacial Centers, plus a prize for best paper at the annual meeting of the Connecticut Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.

A graduate of Columbia University in New York, Dr. Glasberg earned his medical degree and graduated with honors from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed his General Surgery training at the University of Connecticut and completed a research fellowship in Craniofacial Surgery at the Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery of the New University Medical Center. He finished his training in the plastic surgery residency at the State University of New York Health Sciences Center.

About The Plastic Surgery Foundation

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

About American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

