The Podcast Academy Announces Nominees for Fourth Annual Awards For Excellence In Audio

First-Time Podcast Nominees Include "50 Years of Hip-Hop," "Lovett or Leave It," "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Among Many Others

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Podcast Academy (TPA), the preeminent professional podcast organization, has announced the nominees for its fourth annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies). The Ambies will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at the JW Marriott LA Live Los Angeles.

The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. The ceremony will highlight 192 nominees across 27 categories with winners to be selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy (TPA) — in addition to a Governors Award and Impact Award. Community Building Sponsor Wondery will highlight TPA's Mentorship Program at the Ceremony. Eligible new members will be able to vote to determine this year's winners if applications are submitted by February 19. More information may be found at http://www.thepodcastacademy.com/join-the-community.

"On behalf of The Podcast Academy, we congratulate all of this year's remarkable nominees that have graced the podcasting world," said Donald Albright, chairperson of TPA. "They embody the essence of excellence in audio storytelling, captivating audiences with their creativity, passion, and dedication. Here's to the nominees who have elevated the art of podcasting to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the industry."

THE AMBIES 2024 FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Podcast of The Year

50 Years of Hip-Hop

Can You Dig It?: A Hip-Hop Origin Story with Chuck D

Embedded: Taking Cover

Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University

Ghost Story

Next Year In Moscow

Questlove Supreme

Post Reports: The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop

Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen

Best Business Podcast:

Access & Opportunity

Behind the Money

Decoder with Nilay Patel

Design Nerds Anonymous

Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

The Closer

Trustonomy

Best Comedy Podcast:

Bad Dates

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

How Did This Get Made?

Let's Make A Rom-Com

Lovett or Leave It

The Big Flop

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Best DIY Podcast:

Beans Without Boundaries

Beyond 6 Seconds

Black Is America

Culture Kids Podcast

Gooned

Latinx Can Podcast

STITCH PLEASE

Best Documentary Podcast:

Borrowed and Banned

Embedded: Taking Cover

Fever: The Hunt for Covid's Origin

Free From Desire: Asexual in the City of Love

Ghost Story

King Slime: The Prosecution of Young Thug and YSL

Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas

Best Entertainment Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter):

50 Years of Hip-Hop

Creative Control

Films to Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein

HBO's The Last of Us Podcast

Movies vs. Capitalism

MUBI Podcast

Women of Marvel

Best Fiction Podcast

Midnight Burger

People Who Knew Me

Possession

PREVIA: A Tech Heist

Supreme: The Battle for Roe

The Foxes of Hydesville

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen

Best History Podcast:

Hindsight

History's Secret Heroes

Spy Valley: An Engineer's Nuclear Betrayal

The Africas vs. America

This is History: A Dynasty to Die For

Unreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

Untextbooked

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by Tenderfoot TV):

Abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast

BEEF with Bridget Todd

Dragoncast

Expectant

Surfing Corporate

The Nocturnists

Weight For It

Best Indie Podcast Host or Hosts

Ali Block, MD – The Nocturnists

Ami Thakkar – Tuckered Out with Ami Thakkar

Emma Lehman – Gooned

Jill Jonassen – The Cost of Extremism

Molly Miller – Night Raid

Ronald Young Jr. – Weight For It

Sequoia Holmes – Black People Love Paramore

Best Interview Podcast:

Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast

Apple News In Conversation

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Questlove Supreme

The Skinny Confidential

Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Your Mama's Kitchen

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast:

Big Deep - An Ocean Podcast

Darknet Diaries

Moral Repair: A Black Exploration of Tech

To the Best of Our Knowledge: Luminous

Unexplainable

Voices from DARPA

Without

Best News Podcast:

Odd Lots: Pot Lots

Queer News

Start Here

The Decibel

Today, Explained

Tug of War: Israel-Hamas War

Up First

Best Original Score and Music Supervision:

Calm it Down – Chad Lawson

Can You Dig It?: A Hip-Hop Origin Story with Chuck D – Bryan Master

Louder Than A Riot – Suzi Analogue, Kassa Overall, and Ramtin Arablouei

Next Year In Moscow

Othello – Lindsay Jones

The Cat In The Hat Cast – Jack Mitchell

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen – Alex Kemp

Best Performance in Audio Fiction:

Hidden Signal: Evergreen – Lana Condor

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – Sean Astin, John Rhys-Davies, Lucy Punch, Ben Barnes, Juliet Mills, Ryan O'Quinn, Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, Maxwell Caulfield

Supreme: The Battle for Roe – Maya Hawke, William H. Macy, Abigail Breslin, et al.

The Foxes of Hydesville – Carey Mulligan

The Salvation – Rose Leslie, Toby Jones, Robert Bathurst, et al.

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen – Antonia Desplat, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi Yvette Lu, et al.

Yes We Cannabis – Sam Richardson, Method Man, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson, Richard Kind, Laci Mosley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Heidi Gardner, Tichina Arnold, Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch, Chris Parnell

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:

Dear Alana,

How to Be a Better Human

Meditative Story

Moral Repair: A Black Exploration of Tech

Ritually

Second Sunday

SOL Affirmations with Felicia & Karega

Best Podcast for Kids:

African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo

Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

Greeking Out

Mina & Lucy's Guide to Slaying Dracula

Sesame Street – Foley & Friends Season 3

The Arthur Podcast

The Cat In The Hat Cast

Best Podcast Host or Hosts:

Anderson Cooper – All There Is with Anderson Cooper

David Rind – Tug of War: Israel-Hamas War

Isaac-Davy Aronson & Rachel Maddow – Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News

Kerry Godliman – Stolen Hearts

Martine Powers – Post Reports: The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop

Malcolm Gladwell – Revisionist History

Rose Reid & Nando Vila – Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast:

Bad Watchdog

National Emergency

Next Year In Moscow

Post Reports

The NPR Politics Podcast

Those Who Can't Teach Anymore

We Don't Talk About Leonard

Best Production and Sound Design (Dolby):

Chameleon: Dr. Dante – Garrett Tiedemann

Hidden Signal: Evergreen – Geoffrey Cannock, Jose Varon, The Audio Hive, Neely Oeftering, Sarah Ma, David Tatasciore, Ben Milchev

Long Shadow

People Who Knew Me – Martin Schulz

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen – Alex Kemp and Beau Milkis

Throughline

Undertow: The Sisters

Best Reporting:

Dear Alana, – Simon Kent Fung

Imperfect Paradise: People vs. Karen

Murder In Boston: The Untold Story of the Charles and Carol Stuart Shooting – Adrian Walker

Operation: Tradebom

Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware

The 13th Step – Lauren Chooljian

The Blog Era

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction:

Ad Lucem – Troian Bellisario, Josh Close

Expectant – Pippa Johnstone

Hidden Signal: Evergreen – Chloe Stearns, John Wynn

Pariah – Davy Gardner

The Foxes of Hydesville – Shawn Christensen

Trust Fall – Claire Friedman

Zoey's Mythical Menagerie – Leigh Joel Scott

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction:

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar – Jonathan Menjivar

Code Switch – B.A Parker

Dear Alana, – Simon Kent Fung, Laurie Polisky, Donald Albright

Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University – Laura Beil

Foundering: The John McAfee Story

The Banksy Story – James Peak

Who Killed JFK? – David Hoffman

Best Society and Culture Podcast:

Can You Dig It?: A Hip-Hop Origin Story with Chuck D

Dear Alana,

Dynamite Doug

Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University

ROS Presents: Roughhousing

The Story Exchange

Weight For It

Best Sports Podcast:

All the Smoke

Four Years of Heat

Heart of the Game

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Reclaimed: The Forgotten League

The Lead

The Playcallers

Best True Crime Podcast

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters

Heinous – An Asian True Crime Podcast

Smoke Screen: Just Say You're Sorry

The Girl in the Blue Mustang

The Girlfriends

The Vanishing Point

Who Killed JFK?

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast:

Big Lash Energy

Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Embodied

It Can't Just Be Me

Jillian on Love

Life Kit

Love Letters

NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN BY PODCAST

50 Years of Hip-Hop – 2

Abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast – 1

Access & Opportunity – 1

Ad Lucem – 1

African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo – 1

Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast – 1

All the Smoke – 1

All There Is with Anderson Cooper – 1

Apple News In Conversation – 1

Bad Dates – 1

Bad Watchdog – 1

Beans Without Boundaries – 1

BEEF with Bridget Todd – 1

Behind the Money – 1

Beyond 6 Seconds – 1

Big Deep - An Ocean Podcast – 1

Big Lash Energy – 1

Black Is America – 1

Black People Love Paramore – 1

Borrowed and Banned – 1

Calm it Down – 1

Can You Dig It?: A Hip-Hop Origin Story with Chuck D – 3

Chameleon: Dr. Dante – 1

Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta – 1

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar – 1

Code Switch – 1

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend – 1

Creative Control – 1

Culture Kids Podcast – 1

Darknet Diaries – 1

Dear Alana, – 4

Decoder with Nilay Patel – 1

Design Nerds Anonymous – 1

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters – 1

Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature – 1

Dragoncast – 1

Dynamite Doug – 1

Embedded: Taking Cover – 2

Embodied – 1

Expectant – 2

Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University – 3

Fever: The Hunt for Covid's Origin – 1

Films to Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein – 1

Foundering: The John McAfee Story – 1

Four Years of Heat – 1

Free From Desire: Asexual in the City of Love – 1

Ghost Story – 2

Gooned – 2

Greeking Out – 1

HBO's The Last of Us Podcast – 1

Heart of the Game – 1

Heinous – An Asian True Crime Podcast – 1

Hidden Signal: Evergreen – 3

Hindsight – 1

History's Secret Heroes – 1

How Did This Get Made? – 1

How to Be a Better Human – 1

Imperfect Paradise: People vs. Karen – 1

It Can't Just Be Me – 1

Jillian on Love – 1

King Slime: The Prosecution of Young Thug and YSL – 1

Latinx Can Podcast – 1

Let's Make A Rom-Com – 1

Life Kit – 1

Long Shadow – 1

Louder Than A Riot – 1

Love Letters – 1

Lovett or Leave It – 1

Meditative Story – 1

Midnight Burger – 1

Mina & Lucy's Guide to Slaying Dracula – 1

Moral Repair: A Black Exploration of Tech – 2

Movies vs. Capitalism – 1

MUBI Podcast – 1

Murder In Boston: The Untold Story of the Charles and Carol Stuart Shooting – 1

National Emergency – 1

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce – 1

Next Year In Moscow – 3

Night Raid – 1

Odd Lots: Pot Lots – 1

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – 1

Operation: Tradebom – 1

Othello – 1

Pariah – 1

People Who Knew Me – 2

Possession – 1

Post Reports - 1

Post Reports: The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop – 2

PREVIA: A Tech Heist – 1

Queer News – 1

Questlove Supreme – 2

Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News – 1

Reclaimed: The Forgotten League – 1

Revisionist History – 1

Ritually – 1

ROS Presents: Roughhousing – 1

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – 1

Second Sunday – 1

Sesame Street – Foley & Friends Season 3 – 1

Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware – 2

Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas – 2

Smoke Screen: Just Say You're Sorry – 1

SOL Affirmations with Felicia & Karega – 1

Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried – 1

Spy Valley: An Engineer's Nuclear Betrayal – 1

Start Here – 1

STITCH PLEASE – 1

Stolen Hearts – 1

Supreme: The Battle for Roe – 2

Surfing Corporate – 1

The 13th Step – 1

The Africas vs. America – 1

The Arthur Podcast – 1

The Banksy Story – 1

The Big Flop – 1

The Blog Era – 1

The Cat In The Hat Cast – 2

The Closer – 1

The Cost of Extremism – 1

The Decibel – 1

The Foxes of Hydesville – 3

The Girl in the Blue Mustang – 1

The Girlfriends – 1

The Lead – 1

The Nocturnists – 2

The NPR Politics Podcast – 1

The Playcallers – 1

The Salvation – 1

The Skinny Confidential – 1

The Story Exchange - 1

The Vanishing Point – 1

The Very Worst Thing that Could Possibly Happen – 5

This is History: A Dynasty to Die For – 1

Those Who Can't Teach Anymore – 1

Throughline – 1

To the Best of Our Knowledge: Luminous – 1

Today, Explained – 1

Trust Fall – 1

Trustonomy – 1

Tuckered Out with Ami Thakkar – 1

Tug of War: Israel-Hamas War – 2

Undertow: The Sisters – 1

Unexplainable – 1

Unreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children – 1

Untextbooked – 1

Up First – 1

Voices from DARPA – 1

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! – 1

We Don't Talk About Leonard – 1

Weight For It – 3

Who Killed JFK? – 2

Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 1

Without – 1

Women of Marvel – 1

Yes We Cannabis – 1

Your Mama's Kitchen – 1

Zoey's Mythical Menagerie – 1

