The Podcast Academy Announces Winners of Fourth Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio

"Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas" Wins Podcast of the Year; "50 Years of Hip-Hop," "Dear Alana," "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," "Today, Explained," "Weight for It," and "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" Among This Year's Winners

"Weight For It" Earns Most Wins with Three Ambies Including Best Indie Podcast, Best Indie Podcast Host/Hosts, and Best Society and Culture Podcast

Malcolm Gladwell Honored with Governors Award; Ira Madison III Recognized with Impact Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, MARCH 27, 2024—Last night, The Podcast Academy (TPA), the preeminent professional podcast organization, announced winners at its fourth annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies®) from the JW Marriott LA Live Los Angeles hosted by season 3 winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," Trixie Mattel. Additionally, Malcolm Gladwell was honored with the esteemed Governors Award, which recognizes a podcast or individual for the compelling influence they've had on the industry; and pop-culture podcaster Ira Madison III received the Impact Award, which recognizes an individual or podcast that has made a significant, positive effect on its listeners.

The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. The ceremony highlighted 192 nominees across 27 categories with winners selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy (TPA).

FOURTH ANNUAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO WINNERS:

Podcast of The Year (Sponsored by OUTFRONT)

Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas

Slate

Best Business Podcast:

Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

Wondery

Best Comedy Podcast:

How Did This Get Made?

Earwolf and Sirius XM Podcasts

Best DIY Podcast:

STITCH PLEASE

Black Women Stitch with editing support from Podcast Laundry

Best Documentary Podcast:

Ghost Story

Wondery and Audacy Podcasts' Pineapple Street Studios

Best Entertainment Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter):

50 Years of Hip-Hop

KEXP

Best Fiction Podcast:

PREVIA: A Tech Heist

Sonoro and Audible

Best History Podcast:

Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

School of Humans and iHeartPodcasts

Best Indie Podcast Host or Hosts:

Ronald Young Jr.

for Weight For It

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by Tenderfoot TV):

Weight For It

ohitsBigRon Studios

Best Interview Podcast:

Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lemonada Media

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast:

Darknet Diaries

Darknet Diaries

Best News Podcast:

Today, Explained

Vox and The Vox Media Podcast Network

Best Original Score and Music Supervision:

Lindsay Jones

for Othello

Best Performance in Audio Fiction:

Sam Richardson, Method Man, Langston Kerman

for Yes We Cannabis

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:

Dear Alana,

Tenderfoot TV

Best Podcast for Kids:

The Cat In The Hat Cast

Wondery, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Story Pirates

Best Podcast Host or Hosts:

Martine Powers

for The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast:

The NPR Politics Podcast

NPR

Best Production and Sound Design (Sponsored by Dolby):

Ramtin Arablouei, Rund Abdelfatah, Lawrence Wu, Julie Caine

for Throughline

Best Reporting:

Lauren Chooljian

for The 13th Step

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction:

Troian Bellisario, Joshua Close

for Ad Lucem

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction:

B.A. Parker

for Code Switch

Best Society and Culture Podcast:

Weight For It

ohitsBigRon Studios

Best Sports Podcast:

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Wave Sports and Entertainment

Best True Crime Podcast:

The Girlfriends

Novel

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast:

Embodied

North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

ABOUT THE PODCAST ACADEMY

Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin. Visit our donation page to support our mission.

Sponsor support for The Podcast Academy includes the Community Building Sponsor Wondery, plus The Hollywood Reporter, Audible, Dolby, Campside Media,The Podcast Show, Tenderfoot TV, Outfront, Castbox, Raedio, Gumball, Headgum, Good Tape, and IMDb.

