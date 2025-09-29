The POI 2025 Enterprise Planning and Retail Execution Vendor Panorama Spotlights AI-Enabled Solutions from Leading Consumer Goods Technology Vendors

With 59% of manufacturers looking to deploy new Trade promotion management and revenue growth management capabilities, POI's 2025 Vendor Panorama highlights vendors' capabilities and latest advancements that will drive efficiency and growth for the consumer products industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI), the leading resource for holistic enterprise planning, trade management, revenue growth management, pricing, advanced analytics, AI, optimization, data management, retail execution, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, eCommerce, digital shelf, marketing, retail media investment, and omnichannel measurement, today released the 2025 POI Consumer Goods Enterprise Planning and Retail Execution Vendor Panorama.

POI evaluated 18 leading vendors and awarded best-in-class category distinctions across 34 functional areas, including AOP Top-Down Planning, Trade Promotion Management, Revenue Growth Management (RGM), Optimization, Data Management, Artificial Intelligence, Generative & Agentic AI, Integrated Business Planning (IBP), Global Deployments, Headquarter Planning, Foodservice, and Advanced Analytics. Vendors recognized include Aforza, Asseco Business Solutions, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Buynomics, CPGvision by PSignite, Confido, Demand Chain AI, Enterra Solutions, Eversight by Instacart, MC1, o9, Periscope by McKinsey, Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud, SAP, TELUS Consumer Goods, UpClear, Visualfabriq, and XTEL.

The shift toward Holistic Enterprise Planning is gaining speed, transforming how Consumer Goods companies align strategy, execution, and growth. At the center of this change is POI's Consumer Goods Enterprise Planning and Retail Execution Vendor Panorama Report, which offers an annual perspective on the industry's most important capability improvements and current trends," said Pam Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of POI and author of the report.

The POI Vendor Panorama is the most comprehensive guide for the Consumer Products industry on Enterprise Planning and Retail Execution vendor capabilities. This research highlights innovative advancements that drive revenue growth, increase efficiency, and improve visibility, while also helping to eliminate outdated planning processes.

Inside POI's Vendor Panorama Research Report, you will find:

Key vendor capabilities, emerging trends, and innovative advancements – Understand the latest technology developments and their impact on people, processes, and enabling technologies shaping the CPG landscape.

Actionable insights – Enhance your planning and execution strategies with proven best practices.

Best-in-class distinctions across thirty-four functional categories – Learn where vendors excel in areas like enterprise planning, RGM, retail execution, data management, eCommerce, foodservice, advanced analytics, AI/ML, generative & agentic AI, and more.

The Vendor Panorama offers consumer goods companies insights to stay ahead of enterprise planning and retail execution trends, understand the full potential of emerging technologies, and adopt best practices. Solutions were evaluated across a wide range of capabilities such as RGM capabilities, trade promotion management, advanced analytics and modeling, predictive and prescriptive analytics powered by AI and machine learning, generative and agentic AI, advanced imaging technology (IR/AR), coaching, connected enterprise, data management and visualization, desktop and mobile user experience (UX/UI), guided selling, playbooks and customer presentations, internal and external collaboration, omnichannel engagement including eCommerce, B2B, DTC, tele-virtual, retail activity optimization, retail merchandising, foodservice, and headquarter planning.

This report is for leaders seeking a single version of the truth across their organization—streamlining processes, driving efficiency and execution, and fueling sustainable growth.

By providing detailed vendor evaluations and clear capability benchmarks, the Vendor Panorama takes the burden out of enterprise planning and execution capabilities investigation, enabling manufacturers to efficiently identify and select the solutions best suited to their unique business needs. This streamlined approach helps companies accelerate decision-making and focus resources on driving profitable growth.

POI can partner with your organization to deliver POI's Four Phase Vendor Selection Advisory program, which guides manufacturers through a structured vendor selection process:

Setting the Stage: Understand Consumer Products industry trends through POI's State of the Industry presentation and align on your organization's project goals.

Business Requirements: POI collects detailed cross-functional stakeholder needs through personal interviews and shares industry best practices for enterprise planning via collaborative workshops.

Vendor Determination: POI guides your project leadership team through the vendor selection process. We compare and align vendor capabilities with your organization's business needs for an efficient RFP process.

RFP Execution: POI leads and manages the formal vendor selection process, including vendor demos and cross-functional decision making. The result is an aligned, cross-functional vendor decision.

The POI Vendor Panorama report directly supports the last two phases, Vendor Determination and RFP Execution, by providing comprehensive, data-driven vendor insights to inform and streamline the solution selection.

Key POI State of the Industry findings can support your enterprise planning and retail execution business case:

39% of survey respondents plan to deploy new TPMx system in 2025

20% intend to procure RGM-specific capabilities to enhance efficiency in 2025

39% of respondents are looking to enable automated what-if promotion scenarios

74 percent of organizations have yet to adopt generative AI, missing opportunities to accelerate execution and optimize revenue growth management.

30 percent of respondents expect generative AI to have a significant impact within 2 to 3 years as it becomes more proven and effective.

Find more findings like this in the POI 2025 State of the Industry.

About the Promotion Optimization Institute:

POI unites manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving enterprise planning, trade management, RGM, pricing, advanced analytics & optimization, data management, retail execution, digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, eCommerce and digital shelf, marketing and retail media investment strategy and performance, omnichannel measurement, and the distribution of consumer goods.

Members of POI exchange cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members gain benefits through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM) program, share groups, and industry-leading summits worldwide. POI aims to foster a financial and metrics-based discipline not commonly found in other trade organizations. We encourage and support breaking down organizational silos to promote collaborative, holistic, and complete enterprise planning. The focus remains on the consumer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies while harnessing technological advancements. Our POI executive advisory board keeps us informed about industry needs and helps us deliver desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia.

