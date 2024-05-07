The Polynesian Cultural Center Kicks Off Its Annual World Fireknife Competition with the Juniors and Intermediate Divisions

"Every year, we look forward to our World Fireknife Championship to celebrate the cultural heritage of Samoa and showcase our talented competitors from all over the world." Post this

All 46 competitors beautifully showcased how this iconic Samoan tradition continues to live on with their performances. As they performed their intricately choreographed routines, their skills in twirling, hurling, and swinging fireknives showed off their strength, giving everyone in the audience a grand show.

Fifteen competitors displayed skills way beyond their years in the Junior Division and 31 competitors in the Intermediate Division showed that some of them will soon be graduating to the elite men's and women's divisions in future years.

All the competitors received prize packages along with the top three in each division who were presented with special fireknife-designed trophies.

Results: Junior Division (ages 6-11)

1ST Place: Manasseh Tuliloa, Lā'ie, HI

2ND Place: Mosese Volavola, Lā'ie, HI

3RD Place: Keanu Tap Toliniu, Seatle, WA

Results: Intermediate Division (ages 12-17)

1ST Place: Haukea Moua, Punaauia, Tahiti

2ND Place: Carmine Taetuna-Fautanu, Kealakekua, HI

3RD Place: Akilei Malo, Orlando, FL

Celebrating its 31st year, the 2024 World Fireknife Championship is taking place over three nights, May 1, 8 and 9, with competitors showcasing their talents in four divisions – Junior, Intermediate, Women's and Men's Divisions. The renowned Lā'ie Drummer's Core provided the beat for tonight's competition. Creasepaul "Fune" Tofa made his emcee debut with co-emcee John Milford.

The World Fireknife Championship was established by the Polynesian Cultural Center in 1993 to showcase this proud Samoan tradition and encourage future generations to perpetuate this amazing combination of artistry, acrobatics, skill and bravery. Fireknife dancing is rooted in the Samoan ailao, a warrior knife dance traditionally performed before battle utilizing the nifo oti, or "tooth of death."

