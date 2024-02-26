The Possible Woman Magazine Unveils 11 Uplifting Powerful Stories on International Women's Day; Publication founder celebrates women entrepreneurship with special edition

"We want to enhance awareness of women's empowerment issues and direct more support towards women-owned businesses. This special edition is an opportunity to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs by showcasing what's possible." Post this

Specially selected by Ringiér, readers will learn the backgrounds of the following women:

Alejandra Rojas, The Money Mindset Hub

Alexa Stimpfel, The Shoe Fairy & My Power

Dannelle Stratton, Stratton Financial Solutions

Jean Lavallie, WESOS Network

Jen Loving, Engaging Speakers

Kathi McCarty, Meth Toxins Awareness Alliance

Laura Navaquin, Navaquin Properties & Inspire Her Foundation

Rina Shah, Aum Dance Creations

Sally Wurr, SW Insurance & Sally Wurr

Shaara Roman, The Silverene Group

The "HERstory Unveiled" campaign aims to draw attention to the challenges women business owners face while celebrating their remarkable contributions as trailblazers across various industries.

"It is so hard to build a business; it is not easy, and it is not for the faint of heart," Ringiér said. "We want to enhance awareness of women's empowerment issues and direct more support towards women-owned businesses. This special edition is an opportunity to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs by showcasing what's possible."

Her mission with the six-year-old collective and her magazine is to elevate women's voices in business and give them opportunities to grow professionally and personally.

Through the collective, she creates a platform for women entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate while allowing them visibility and exposure by sharing their voices and expertise with business owners. This is done by offering workshops, intimate conferences, and coaching programs designed and facilitated by Ringiér which further enhances the supportive ecosystem for these women to empower them and support one another on their entrepreneurial journey.

This platform is also the driving force behind the success of The Possible Woman Magazine, a publication dedicated to empowering and supporting female entrepreneurs.

Ringiér invites businesses to explore sponsorship opportunities to position themselves as champions of women in business. If you would like more information about these opportunities, email her at [email protected].

The special edition is available for purchase on the magazine's website.

About I'm Possible Women's Empowerment Collaborative:

Founded in 2018, I'm Possible Women's Empowerment Collaborative, Inc. is a dedicated force in the realm of female entrepreneurship and is designed to propel women toward their business and personal potential. Through a myriad of impactful initiatives such as conferences, workshops, masterminds, and networking events, I'm Possible fosters a collaborative environment where women connect, collaborate, and elevate their aspirations. Members benefit from the transformative power of mastermind principles, solving problems, generating solutions, and experiencing a newfound harmony and balance. For more information, visit http://www.impossiblewec.com.

About The Possible Woman Magazine:

Discover a world of inspiration and empowerment with The Possible Woman Magazine. Dive into a captivating blend of articles, features, and interviews that spotlight remarkable women achieving greatness in various fields. From business leaders to creative visionaries, our platform celebrates the limitless potential within every woman. Stay informed, inspired, and connected as we elevate the voices and stories that redefine what's possible. Join us on a journey of triumph, growth, and inspiration, as we reshape the narrative and showcase the incredible achievements of women worldwide. Your source for empowerment, aspiration, and breaking barriers – embrace the possibilities with The Possible Woman Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.possiblewomanmagazine.com.

