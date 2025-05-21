The Potential of Microfluidics Technology in Cell and Gene Therapy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will outline how microfluidics is not only optimizing vector production but also reshaping the entire therapeutic model—paving the way for faster, safer and more accessible treatments. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will focus on a first-in-human clinical trial for treating tumors with NF2 mutations. They will discuss how microfluidics has been leveraged to develop a stable producer cell line for manufacturing therapeutic-grade vectors. These vectors can be used in in vivo gene therapy and in vivo CAR-T applications. Using Cyto-Mine®'s single-cell resolution, high-throughput screening and intelligent clone selection, scalable manufacturing platforms can be built. These platforms ensure the precision and consistency required for in vivo therapeutics.

This webinar will outline how microfluidics is not only optimizing vector production but also reshaping the entire therapeutic model—paving the way for faster, safer and more accessible treatments.

Register for this webinar today to discover how microfluidics is revolutionizing cell and gene therapy shifting from complex, costly procedures to more streamlined, in vivo solutions.

Join Dr. Luke Zhou, CEO, Santo Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8am EDT (2pm CEST/EU-Central).

