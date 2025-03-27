The Power Hour™ Unites the World in a Guinness World Record Attempt - Hosted Live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

A Global Movement for Youth Sports, Wellness and Social Impact, Launching May 23-24, 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Memorial Day Weekend, the world will unite in a historic, first-of-its-kind event as The Power Hour™ is hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to break a Guinness World Record for the largest synchronized, web-connected hour of movement. This global movement will bring together athletes, celebrities, corporate teams, and everyday fitness enthusiasts for an electrifying 60-minute challenge, all in support of youth sports and wellness initiatives in underserved communities.

Among the distinguished participants are Nikki Fargas, President of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and a longtime advocate for women in sports, and Jennifer Azzi, former professional basketball player, Olympic gold medalist, and Chief Business Development Officer of the Aces. Joining them is Dr. Jen Welter, a trailblazer in sports as the first female coach in NFL history. This powerhouse team of women is breaking barriers in sports, business, and community impact, setting the stage for an unforgettable kickoff to The Power Hour™.

Whether cycling, running, walking, or engaging in any movement, participants from around the world will join the live-streamed event from Las Vegas, tracking their participation through connected fitness apps like STRAVA and SNAP to contribute to the official record. In addition, The Power Hour has formed an impressive coalition and early ecosystem of valued partners, which include Athletica, Fastlane, FitVisible, Kirk Media Group, Tiltify, WUNUP and others to come.

"The Power Hour is about uniting people through movement for a greater purpose," said Angella Goran, founder of The Power Hour. "This is more than an event—it's a global movement to inspire action, break barriers, and drive meaningful change for aspiring athletes and communities in need."

The event kicks off Friday, May 23, with a Corporate Wellness Summit, bringing together pro athletes, thought leaders, and wellness experts to share the latest trends, insights and importance of our 4 Pillars of Wellness. On Saturday, May 24, The Power Hour will be hosting their event at Allegiant Stadium for a Guinness World Record-breaking fitness experience, uniting millions worldwide in an electrifying hour of MOVEment. The weekend culminates with an exclusive VIP Party at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring a high-energy performance by world-renowned DJ's and performers.

"By funding programs for youth and community initiatives as they relate to our Four Pillars, we're directly investing and driving impact in the next generation," added Goran. "Through global wellness initiatives, we champion physical, mental, nutritional, and financial health, inspiring people everywhere to prioritize their well-being and that of others. And with a bold commitment to social impact, we're raising awareness about the power of movement and ensuring greater accessibility in sports for all."

Participants can join from anywhere to be part of the record-breaking challenge by tuning in via Livestream. For more details or to register, please visit www.powerhour.world

About The Power Hour™

The Power Hour is a global fitness and social impact initiative, dedicated to uniting people through movement to create meaningful change. With a mission to break records, empower youth, and inspire communities worldwide, The Power Hour™ proves that collective action can drive real transformation. For more information, visit www.powerhour.world.

About Angella Goran:

Angella Goran is a dynamic force in business, sports, and community impact. A record-holding cyclist, entrepreneur, and tech innovator, she channels her expertise into purpose-driven ventures that empower individuals and create lasting change. As the founder of The Power Hour™, Angella is leading a global movement dedicated to wellness, leadership, and community engagement. This groundbreaking initiative includes an official Guinness World Record attempt—uniting people worldwide for 60 minutes of physical fitness while generating funds for the Power Play Impact Fund, which invests in charities and companies focused on physical, mental, nutritional, and financial wellness.

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Angella is a thought leader in fitness and wellness, a sought-after marketing and communications consultant, and a trailblazer for women in business. Whether breaking records on the bike, building cutting-edge technologies, or fostering connections that transform communities, her work inspires the next generation of leaders, athletes, and changemakers.

