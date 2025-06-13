The Power of being "Caffeinated with Curiosity" in an AI-Paced World has been reclaimed by Hunter McMahon in his TEDx Talk

"True value and innovation happens when we get curious, include a variety of perspectives, and focus on solutions, not problems." ~ Hunter McMahon Post this

The talk opens not in a boardroom or tech lab, but in a kitchen, with McMahon's three-year-old daughter firing off "why" questions before he's had his morning coffee. What began as a relatable parenting moment quickly became a personal awakening: in a world full of instantaneous answers, we've lost the pause required for meaningful questions.

"Efficiency had gained priority over curiosity," McMahon reflects. "And I realized I had to re-learn what my kids never forgot – to ask, to explore, and to give space for others to do the same."

From virtual "curiosity walks" with clients to lessons gleaned from coffee breaks, the talk builds to a powerful framework. McMahon introduces three techniques that help leaders bridge the gap between data and wisdom:

1. Start With Why

Inspired by techniques like the "Five Whys" and refined through experience, McMahon emphasizes drilling into root causes, not just surface-level symptoms. "It's not about how fast you move," he says, "it's about whether you're moving in the right direction."

2. Pause

Sometimes it's a moment of silence. Sometimes it's a sip of coffee. Pausing, McMahon explains, isn't just self-reflective; it's an act of leadership that allows others to find their voice. "If we move too quickly to the next item or solution, we may miss the best idea in the room."

3. Lead With 'Yes, and…'

Borrowed from improvisation, this mindset shifts conversations from problem-finding to solution-building. "Yes, and" invites collaboration. It unlocks possibilities. "It's a posture that builds ideas up, rather than breaking them down."

Though grounded in real-world leadership and legal strategy, the talk is as personal as it is professional. From moments of exhaustion to bursts of insight, McMahon's journey demonstrates how curiosity can be more than a mindset—it can be a method.

In related publications, McMahon has shared that "AI is a force multiplier," while also noting that "Without the human ability to ask the right questions and apply contextual understanding, its potential remains limited."

Rather than offering formulaic steps, Caffeinated with Curiosity offers something more durable: a lens for seeing leadership, problem-solving, and innovation not through the metrics of speed and scale, but through the human spark of thoughtful, intentional inquiry.

"The next time you enjoy a cup of coffee," McMahon says in closing, "ask yourself – how could your inner childlike curiosity come out and play today?"

About Hunter McMahon

Hunter McMahon is the Chief Operating Officer of iDiscovery Solutions (iDS), where he helps legal and corporate leaders solve complex challenges with data, clarity, and confidence. Known for his blend of technical expertise and human-centered leadership, McMahon has served as a trusted advisor, expert witness, and speaker in the areas of legal technology, AI, and organizational strategy.

About iDiscovery Solutions (iDS)

iDS is a global consulting firm specializing in data analytics, digital forensics, eDiscovery, and strategic consulting. With deep expertise and a commitment to empowering clients through clarity, iDS transforms information into insight for legal teams, corporations, and public institutions worldwide.

