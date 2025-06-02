The Power of Prayer: Finding Words in Life's Toughest Moments Through Biblical Stories

"This book is more than a Bible study," Conley said. "It's an invitation to engage deeper with God. I share a true story of a woman with cancer whose loved ones prayed together weekly, demonstrating the power of united faith in a time of crisis." Post this

Conley's insights aim to remind readers that prayer is not about having the perfect words, but about coming before a God who hears, cares, and answers. No matter the situation, her book encourages believers to trust in God's love and seek his wisdom.

"If you or someone you love is walking through a difficult season, hold their hand," Conley said. "Help guide them in finding comfort and the assurance that God delights in answering prayers. Readers may trust God's timing and feel peace from surrendering their burdens to him because anything is possible through the power of prayer."

"What to Say When You Pray: Step into Bible stories; step out with bold prayers and courageous faith!"

By Ginger Hertenstein Conley

ISBN: 9798385038954 (softcover); 9798385039524 (hardcover); 9798385038947 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ginger Hertenstein Conley pastored First Presbyterian Church, Duncanville, Tex. a church known for being actively involved in their city. She and the church organized citywide Bible storytelling festivals; developed community conversations on revitalizing the city; and established a community chorus, with the result of being discovered online and invited to sing at New York's Carnegie Hall. She holds a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Seminary. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863385-what-to-say-when-you-pray.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Author Ginger Hertenstein