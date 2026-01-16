The Price is Right Live™ is coming to a town near you starting January 30 to May 10, 2026

Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has become a nationwide phenomenon. Buy your tickets TODAY! Post this

Tickets are on sale now at https://priceisrightlive.com.

This Spring, America's most beloved game show experience is hitting the road—THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs, and big personality.

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel™, Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have ever dreamt of spinning The Big Wheel™, now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our Celebrity Host? Hear first-hand stories and experience the history of The Price is Right! Check out our website for details on special packages that are available now!

The next contestant could be YOU- "Come on Down" starting this January and experience the magic of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ like never before.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

DATES: Jan 30 to May 10, 2026

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

30-Jan-26 Tucson, AZ Tucson Convention Center 8:00 PM

31-Jan-26 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 4:00 PM

01-Feb-26 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 2:00 PM

17-Feb-26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall 7:30 PM

18-Feb-26 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 7:00 PM

20-Feb-26 Immokalee, FL Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee 8:00 PM

21-Feb-26 The Villages, FL The Savannah Center At The Villages 7:00 PM

22-Feb-26 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center 4:00 PM

23-Feb-26 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

24-Feb-26 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis Center 7:30 PM

26-Feb-26 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium 7:30 PM

27-Feb-26 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center 7:30 PM

28-Feb-26 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

01-Mar-26 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 3:00 PM

05-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

06-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

07-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

07-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

08-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

10-Mar-26 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater 7:30 PM

11-Mar-26 Chesterfield, MO The Factory 7:30 PM

12-Mar-26 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Casino Rockford 6:00 PM

13-Mar-26 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Casino Rockford 7:00 PM

14-Mar-26 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre 7:00 PM

15-Mar-26 Dayton, OH Schuster Center 7:00 PM

16-Mar-26 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Place 7:30 PM

27-Mar-26 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort 8:00 PM

28-Mar-26 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage 8:00 PM

29-Mar-26 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino 3:30 PM

29-Mar-26 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino 7:30 PM

01-Apr-26 Vancouver, BC Orpheum 7:30 PM

02-Apr-26 Kamloops, BC Sandman Centre 8:00 PM

03-Apr-26 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 8:00 PM

04-Apr-26 Tsuut'ina, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre 2:00 PM

04-Apr-26 Tsuut'ina, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre 8:00 PM

08-Apr-26 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre 7:30 PM

09-Apr-26 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino 8:00 PM

10-Apr-26 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino 8:00 PM

16-Apr-26 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 8:30 PM

17-Apr-26 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

18-Apr-26 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

19-Apr-26 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 3:00 PM

21-Apr-26 Gloucester, ON Hard Rock Casino Ottawa 6:00 PM

22-Apr-26 Gloucester, ON Hard Rock Casino Ottawa 6:00 PM

25-Apr-26 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol 8:00 PM

26-Apr-26 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol 7:00 PM

28-Apr-26 Clarksville, TN F&M Bank Arena 7:30 PM

30-Apr-26 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

01-May-26 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey 8:00 PM

02-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 4:00 PM

02-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 8:00 PM

03-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 4:00 PM

03-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 8:00 PM

06-May-26 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre 7:30 PM

07-May-26 Burlington, VT The Flynn 7:30 PM

08-May-26 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theater 7:30 PM

09-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 2:00 PM

09-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 7:00 PM

10-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 2:00 PM

10-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 7:00 PM

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

Media Contact

Laura Pyzer, PyTown Marketing, 1 7022905592, [email protected], http://pytownmarketing.com/

SOURCE The Price is Right Live™