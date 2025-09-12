The Price is Right Live™ is coming to a town near you starting September 26 through Nov 23, 2025

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across America in a live, interactive stage show this Fall. "Come on Down" and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 25 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show starting on Sept 26, 2025, just a few short weeks away!

Tickets are on sale now at https://priceisrightlive.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across America in a live, interactive stage show this Fall. "Come on Down" and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ will be performing at at over 25 venues starting on September 26, 2025 giving randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone's favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages will be available for those who consider themselves a Superfan of America's legendary Game Show; including special gifts, seating and even the chance to spin The Big Wheel™. Check our website for details and packages available.

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 15 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of "The Price Is Right"™ on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

DATES: Sept 26 to Nov 23, 2025

TICKETS ON SALE: https://priceisrightlive.com

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

26-Sep-25 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College PAC 7:00 PM

27-Sep-25 Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena 8:00 PM

28-Sep-25 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts 3:00 PM

28-Sep-25 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts 7:00 PM

03-Oct-25 Grand Ronde, OR Spirit Mountain Casino 8:00 PM

04-Oct-25 Grand Ronde, OR Spirit Mountain Casino 3:00 PM

09-Oct-25 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 7:30 PM

10-Oct-25 Hanover, MD The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel 8:00 PM

11-Oct-25 Hanover, MD The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel 3:00 PM

12-Oct-25 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury 3:00 PM

14-Oct-25 Torrington, CT Warner Theatre 7:30 PM

15-Oct-25 White Plains, NY The Westchester County Center 8:00 PM

16-Oct-25 Newark, NJ New Jersey PAC - Prudential Hall 8:00 PM

17-Oct-25 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

18-Oct-25 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

19-Oct-25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek 3:00 PM

21-Oct-25 Altoona, PA Mishler Theater 7:00 PM

23-Oct-25 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center 7:30 PM

24-Oct-25 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Atlantic City 8:00 PM

25-Oct-25 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Atlantic City 3:00 PM

25-Oct-25 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Atlantic City 7:00 PM

26-Oct-25 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Atlantic City 3:00 PM

29-Oct-25 Wilmington, DE The Playhouse on Rodney Square 8:00 PM

31-Oct-25 Orilla, ON Casino Rama Resort 9:00 PM

01-Nov-25 Orilla, ON Casino Rama Resort 8:00 PM

21-Nov-25 Shelton, WA Little Creek Casino Resort 8:00 PM

22-Nov-25 Shelton, WA Little Creek Casino Resort 8:00 PM

23-Nov-25 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino 7:30 PM

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

