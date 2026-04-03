The Price is Right Live™ is going on sale Friday, April 10, 2026 for the SPRING 2026 Tour

"America's favorite game show comes to life—live on stage, with real prizes and real contestants." Post this

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, April 10th at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

Starting in October, America's most beloved game show experience is hitting the road—THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs, and big personality. This time with more prizes, new games, and more ways to win!

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel™, Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have ever dreamt of spinning The Big Wheel™, now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our Celebrity Host? Hear first-hand stories and experience the history of The Price is Right! Check out our website for details on special packages that are available now!

Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has become a nationwide phenomenon. If you've ever shouted prices at your TV, dreamed of spinning the Big Wheel, or imagined yourself in the Showcase Showdown—this is your moment. Buy your tickets TODAY!

The next contestant could be YOU- "Come on Down" and experience the magic of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ like never before.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, April 10, 2026

DATES: Oct 9 to Nov 8, 2026

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

09-Oct-26 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic 8:00 PM

13-Oct-26 Grand Island, NE Heartland Events Center 7:00 PM

14-Oct-26 Peoria, IL Prairie Home Alliance Theater 7:00 PM

15-Oct-26 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre 7:30 PM

16-Oct-26 Effingham, IL Effingham Performance Center 7:00 PM

17-Oct-26 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana COMING SOON

18-Oct-26 New Philadelphia, OH Kent State University at Tuscarawas 3:00 PM

21-Oct-26 Flint, MI Flint Institute of Music 7:30 PM

22-Oct-26 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall 7:30 PM

23-Oct-26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem 8:00 PM

24-Oct-26 Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre 7:30 PM

25-Oct-26 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury 4:00 PM

28-Oct-26 Rutland, VT Paramount Theatre 7:30 PM

30-Oct-26 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa 8:00 PM

31-Oct-26 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa 4:00 PM

01-Nov-26 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center 6:30 PM

06-Nov-26 Charles Town, WV Event Center at Hollywood Casino 8:00 PM

07-Nov-26 Charles Town, WV Event Center at Hollywood Casino 3:30 PM

07-Nov-26 Charles Town, WV Event Center at Hollywood Casino 8:00 PM

08-Nov-26 Charles Town, WV Event Center at Hollywood Casino 7:00 PM

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

Media Contact

Laura Pyzer, PyTown Marketing, 1 7022905592, [email protected], https://pytownmarketing.com/

SOURCE The Price is Right Live