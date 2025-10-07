COME ON DOWN! THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ BRINGS CELEBRITY HOST, CLASSIC GAMES, AND ICONIC SETS TO OVER 50 VENUES WITH NEW SHOWS STARTING IN JANUARY. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct 10 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Price is Right Live™ is going on sale Friday, Oct 10, 2025 for the SPRING 2026 Tour

Starting in January, America's most beloved game show experience is hitting the road—THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs, and big personality. This time with more prizes, new games, and more ways to win!

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel™, Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have ever dreamt of spinning The Big Wheel™, now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our Celebrity Host? Hear first-hand stories and experience the history of The Price is Right! Check out our website for details on special packages that are available now!

Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has become a nationwide phenomenon. If you've ever shouted prices at your TV, dreamed of spinning the Big Wheel, or imagined yourself in the Showcase Showdown—this is your moment. Buy your tickets TODAY!

The next contestant could be YOU- "Come on Down" and experience the magic of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ like never before.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, October 10

DATES: Jan 30 to May 10, 2026

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

09-Jan-25 Sydney, NS Centre 200 7:00 PM

30-Jan-26 Tucson, AZ Tucson Convention Center 8:00 PM

31-Jan-26 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 4:00 PM

01-Feb-26 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 2:00 PM

17-Feb-26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall 7:30 PM

18-Feb-26 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 7:00 PM

20-Feb-26 Immokalee, FL Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee 8:00 PM

21-Feb-26 The Villages, FL Savannah Center At The Villages COMING SOON

22-Feb-26 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center 4:00 PM

23-Feb-26 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

24-Feb-26 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis Center 7:30 PM

26-Feb-26 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium 7:30 PM

27-Feb-26 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center 7:30 PM

28-Feb-26 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

01-Mar-26 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 3:00 PM

05-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

06-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

07-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

07-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

08-Mar-26 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

10-Mar-26 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater 7:30 PM

11-Mar-26 Chesterfield, MO The Factory 7:30 PM

13-Mar-26 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Casino Rockford 7:00 PM

14-Mar-26 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre 7:00 PM

15-Mar-26 Dayton, OH Shuster Perf Arts Center 7:00 PM

16-Mar-26 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Place 7:30 PM

27-Mar-26 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort 8:00 PM

28-Mar-26 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage 8:00 PM

29-Mar-26 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino 3:30 PM

29-Mar-26 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino 7:30 PM

01-Apr-26 Vancouver, BC Orpheum 7:30 PM

03-Apr-26 Edmonton, AB No. Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 8:00 PM

04-Apr-26 Tsuut'ina, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre 1:00 PM

04-Apr-26 Tsuut'ina, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre 8:00 PM

08-Apr-26 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre 7:30 PM

09-Apr-26 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino COMING SOON

10-Apr-26 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino COMING SOON

22-Apr-26 Utica, NY Stanley Theatre 7:30 PM

23-Apr-26 Clarksville, TN F&M Bank Arena 7:30 PM

25-Apr-26 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol 8:00 PM

26-Apr-26 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol 7:00 PM

30-Apr-26 York, PA Appell Center PAC 7:30 PM

01-May-26 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey 8:00 PM

02-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 4:00 PM

02-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 8:00 PM

03-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 4:00 PM

03-May-26 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 8:00 PM

06-May-26 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre 7:30 PM

07-May-26 Burlington, VT The Flynn 7:30 PM

08-May-26 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theater 7:30 PM

09-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 2:00 PM

09-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 7:00 PM

10-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 2:00 PM

10-May-26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino 7:00 PM

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

