The Price is Right Live™ is going on sale Friday, Oct 13 for the Spring 2024 Tour

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Over 40 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show this Spring, with more to come! Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct 13 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com.

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live™ the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance! Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right™ remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, "Price" and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Oct 13

DATES: Feb to April, 2024

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

27-Feb-24 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza 7:30 PM

28-Feb-24 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center 7:30 PM

29-Feb-24 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater 8:00 PM

01-Mar-24 Cleveland, OH Key Bank State Theatre 7:00 PM

02-Mar-24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre 3:00 PM

02-Mar-24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre 7:30 PM

03-Mar-24 Dayton, OH Schuster Center 6:00 PM

05-Mar-24 Cincinnati, OH Aranoff Center for the Arts 7:30 PM

07-Mar-24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake 8:00 PM

08-Mar-24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake 8:00 PM

09-Mar-24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake 3:00 PM

09-Mar-24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake 8:00 PM

10-Mar-24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake 3:00 PM

12-Mar-24 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavillion 7:30 PM

13-Mar-24 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre 7:30 PM

14-Mar-24 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center 7:30 PM

15-Mar-24 Wausau, WI Grand Theater 7:30 PM

16-Mar-24 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center 7:30 PM

17-Mar-24 Effingham, IL Effingham Performance Center 2:00 PM

21-Mar-24 Lincoln, NE Lied Center 7:30 PM

22-Mar-24 Davenport, IA Adler Theater 7:30 PM

26-Mar-24 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square 7:30 PM

27-Mar-24 Ottawa, ON TD Place Stadium 7:30 PM

29-Mar-24 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre 9:00 PM

30-Mar-24 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre 8:00 PM

01-Apr-24 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Performing Arts Center 7:00 PM

02-Apr-24 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre 7:30 PM

04-Apr-24 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre 7:30 PM

05-Apr-24 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre 7:30 PM

06-Apr-24 Lincoln Park, RI Twin River Casino 8:00 PM

07-Apr-24 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts 7:00 PM

09-Apr-24 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center 7:30 PM

10-Apr-24 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium 7:00 PM

11-Apr-24 White Plains, NY The Westchester County Center 7:00 PM

12-Apr-24 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey 8:00 PM

13-Apr-24 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center 8:00 PM

14-Apr-24 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center 7:00 PM

17-Apr-24 Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House 8:00 PM

18-Apr-24 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

19-Apr-24 Asheville, NC Harrah's Cherokee Center 7:30 PM

22-Apr-24 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium 7:30 PM

25-Apr-24 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts COMING SOON

26-Apr-24 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall COMING SOON

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

