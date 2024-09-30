Over 60 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show this Spring, with more to come! Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct 4 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Price is Right Live™ is going on sale Friday, Oct 4, 2024 for the SPRING 2025 Tour Over 60 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show this Spring, with more to come!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct 4 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across America in a live, interactive stage show this spring. "Come on Down" and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ will be performing at over 60 venues starting on January 9, 2025 giving randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone's favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages will be available for those who consider themselves a Superfan of America's legendary Game Show; including special gifts, seating and even the chance to spin The Big Wheel™. Check our website for details and packages available.

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 15 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of "The Price Is Right"™ on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, October 4

DATES: Jan 9 to April 5, 2025

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

09-Jan-25 Sydney, NS Centre 200 7:00 PM

11-Jan-25 Moncton, NB Casino New Brunswick 7:30 PM

12-Jan-25 Moncton, NB Casino New Brunswick 2:00 PM

16-Jan-25 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 8:30 PM

17-Jan-25 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

18-Jan-25 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 9:00 PM

19-Jan-25 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort 3:00 PM

21-Jan-25 Frederick, MD Weinberg Center for the Arts 7:00 PM

22-Jan-25 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center 7:30 PM

23-Jan-25 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena 7:30 PM

25-Jan-25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort & Casino 3:00 PM

25-Jan-25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

29-Jan-25 Poughkeepsie, NY Mid Hudson Civic Center 7:30 PM

30-Jan-25 Rutland, VT Paramount Theatre 7:30 PM

31-Jan-25 Kingston, RI Ryan Center 7:00 PM

01-Feb-25 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre 7:30 PM

02-Feb-25 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 7:00 PM

06-Feb-25 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre 7:30 PM

07-Feb-25 Bloomington, IN Indiana University Auditorium 7:30 PM

08-Feb-25 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino 3:00 PM

08-Feb-25 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino 8:00 PM

11-Feb-25 Elkhart, IN Lerner Theatre 7:30 PM

12-Feb-25 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre 7:00 PM

13-Feb-25 Corbin, KY Corbin Arena 7:30 PM

16-Feb-25 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Casino Bristol COMING SOON

18-Feb-25 Jonesboro, AR First National Bank Arena 7:30 PM

19-Feb-25 Baton Rouge, LA Baton Rouge River Center Theatre 7:30 PM

20-Feb-25 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center 7:30 PM

21-Feb-25 Waco, TX Extraco Events Center 7:30 PM

22-Feb-25 Texarkana, TX Perot Theatre 3:00 PM

22-Feb-25 Texarkana, TX Perot Theatre 7:00 PM

23-Feb-25 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre 7:30 PM

25-Feb-25 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall 7:30 PM

26-Feb-25 Duluth, MN DECC Symphony Hall 7:30 PM

27-Feb-25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

28-Feb-25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

01-Mar-25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

01-Mar-25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

02-Mar-25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 3:00 PM

04-Mar-25 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center 7:30 PM

05-Mar-25 Grand Forks, ND Chester Fritz Auditorium 7:30 PM

07-Mar-25 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre 7:00 PM

08-Mar-25 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 4:00 PM

08-Mar-25 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel 8:00 PM

09-Mar-25 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre COMING SOON

11-Mar-25 Abilene, TX Abilene Convention Center 7:30 PM

12-Mar-25 Beaumont, TX Ford Park 7:30 PM

14-Mar-25 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center Complex 7:30 PM

16-Mar-25 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

21-Mar-25 Brooks, CA Cache Creek Casino Resorter 9:00 PM

22-Mar-25 Brooks, CA Cache Creek Casino Resorter 8:00 PM

23-Mar-25 Brooks, CA Cache Creek Casino Resorter 4:00 PM

25-Mar-25 Boise, ID Boise State University COMING SOON

26-Mar-25 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater 7:30 PM

28-Mar-25 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino 8:00 PM

29-Mar-25 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino Resort COMING SOON

03-Apr-25 Arlington, WA Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort MATINEE

03-Apr-25 Arlington, WA Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort EVENING

04-Apr-25 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino COMING SOON

05-Apr-25 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino COMING SOON

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

Media Contact

Laura Pyzer, PyTown Marketing, 1 7022905592, [email protected], http://pytownmarketing.com/

SOURCE The Price is Right Live