Over 50 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show this Fall, with more to come! Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 19 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Price is Right Live™ is going on sale this Friday, April 19 for the Fall 2024 Tour

Over 50 venues will play host to The Price is Right Live™ interactive stage show this Fall, with more to come!

Tickets will go on sale THIS Friday, April 19 at 9am (EST) at https://priceisrightlive.com

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live™ the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance! Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right™ remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, "Price" and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, April 19

DATES: Aug to Dec, 2024

DATE CITY,STATE VENUE SHOWTIME

30-Aug-24 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino 7:30 PM

31-Aug-24 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino 7:30 PM

10-Sep-24 Grand Forks, ND Chester Fritz Auditorium 7:30 PM

11-Sep-24 Bismark, ND Bismark Event Center 7:30 PM

12-Sep-24 Rapid City, SD The Monument 7:00 PM

13-Sep-24 Sioux City, IA The Sioux City Orpheum 7:30 PM

14-Sep-24 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center 7:00 PM

15-Sep-24 Anderson, IN Harrah's Hoosier Park 3:00 PM

15-Sep-24 Anderson, IN Harrah's Hoosier Park 7:00 PM

17-Sep-24 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater 7:30 PM

18-Sep-24 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Place 7:30 PM

19-Sep-24 Cleveland, OH Keybank State Theatre 7:00 PM

20-Sep-24 Columbus, OH Columbus Association for the Performing Arts 8:00 PM

21-Sep-24 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center 7:30 PM

22-Sep-24 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 7:30 PM

24-Sep-24 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center 7:30 PM

25-Sep-24 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena 7:30 PM

26-Sep-24 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

27-Sep-24 New London, CT Garde Arts Center 8:00 PM

28-Sep-24 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center 8:00 PM

29-Sep-24 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair 3:00 PM

29-Sep-24 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair 7:00 PM

02-Oct-24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts 7:30 PM

03-Oct-24 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

04-Oct-24 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort 9:00 PM

05-Oct-24 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort 3:00 PM

06-Oct-24 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort 3:00 PM

09-Oct-24 Charleston, WV Clay Center 7:30 PM

10-Oct-24 Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre 7:30 PM

11-Oct-24 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts 7:30 PM

12-Oct-24 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor 6:00 PM

13-Oct-24 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor 4:00 PM

15-Oct-24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 7:30 PM

16-Oct-24 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts 8:00 PM

17-Oct-24 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium 7:30 PM

19-Oct-24 Columbia, SC Kroger Center 7:30 PM

20-Oct-24 Columbus, GA River Center for the Performing Arts 6:00 PM

22-Oct-24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre 7:30 PM

23-Oct-24 Mobile, AL Mobile Saenger Theatre 7:30 PM

24-Oct-24 Nashville, TN Andrew Jackson Hall 7:30 PM

25-Oct-24 Fort Smith, AR Fort Smith Convention Center 7:30 PM

26-Oct-24 Park City, KS Hartman Arena 7:30 PM

27-Oct-24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 7:30 PM

29-Oct-24 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center 7:30 PM

30-Oct-24 Loveland, CO Blue FCU Arena 7:30 PM

31-Oct-24 Billings, MT MetraPark Arena 7:30 PM

02-Nov-24 Enoch, Alberta River Cree Resort & Casino 4:00 PM

02-Nov-24 Enoch, Alberta River Cree Resort & Casino 6:00 PM

03-Nov-24 Enoch, Alberta River Cree Resort & Casino 4:00 PM

06-Nov-24 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino - Club Regent Event Centre Coming Soon

07-Nov-24 Winnipeg, MB Club Regent Casino - Club Regent Event Centre Coming Soon

09-Nov-24 Tsuut'ina, AB Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino 1:00 PM

09-Nov-24 Tsuut'ina, AB Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino 8:00 PM

30-Nov-24 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino - Pechanga Theatre Coming Soon

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

Media Contact

Laura Pyzer, Price is Right Live!, 1 7022905592, [email protected], Priceisrightlive.com

SOURCE Price is Right Live!