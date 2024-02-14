The Price is Right Live™ Spring Tour is Hitting the Road Feb 27, 2024

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes. Post this

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right™, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live™ the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance! Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right™ remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, "Price" and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!™

TICKETS ON SALE: NOW

DATES: Feb to April, 2024

27-Feb-24TueEvansville, INOld National Events Plaza 7:30 PM

28-Feb-24WedNashville, INBrown County Music Center7:30 PM

29-Feb-24ThuMilwaukee, WIRiverside Theater8:00 PM

01-Mar-24FriCleveland, OHPlayhouse Square7:00 PM

02-Mar-24SatChicago, ILChicago Theatre3:00 PM

02-Mar-24SatChicago, ILChicago Theatre7:30 PM

03-Mar-24SunDayton, OHSchuster Center6:00 PM

05-Mar-24TueCincinnati, OHAranoff Center for the Arts7:30 PM

07-Mar-24ThuPrior Lake, MNMystic Lake8:00 PM

08-Mar-24FriPrior Lake, MNMystic Lake8:00 PM

09-Mar-24SatPrior Lake, MNMystic Lake3:00 PM

09-Mar-24SatPrior Lake, MNMystic Lake8:00 PM

10-Mar-24SunPrior Lake, MNMystic Lake3:00 PM

12-Mar-24TueSioux Falls, SDWashington Pavillion7:30 PM

13-Mar-24WedCedar Rapids, IAParamount Theatre7:30 PM

14-Mar-24ThuShipshewana, INBlue Gate Performing Arts Center7:30 PM

15-Mar-24FriWausau, WIGrand Theater7:30 PM

16-Mar-24SatAppleton, WIFox Cities Performing Arts Center7:30 PM

17-Mar-24SunEffingham, ILEffingham Performance Center2:00 PM

20-Mar-24TueChesterfield, MOThe Factory6:00 PM

21-Mar-24ThuLincoln, NELied Center7:30 PM

22-Mar-24FriDavenport, IAAdler Theater7:30 PM

23-Mar-24SatWindsor, ONCaesar's Windsor Hotel and Casino8:00 PM

24-Mar-24SunWindsor, ONCaesar's Windsor Hotel and Casino2:00 PM

24-Mar-24SunWindsor, ONCaesar's Windsor Hotel and Casino8:00 PM

25-Mar-24MonKitchener, ONCentre in the Square7:30 PM

26-Mar-24TueKitchener, ONCentre in the Square7:30 PM

27-Mar-24ThuOttawa, ONTD Place Stadium7:30 PM

29-Mar-24FriRama, ONCasino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre9:00 PM

30-Mar-24SatRama, ONCasino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre8:00 PM

01-Apr-24MonOcean City, MDOcean City Performing Arts Center7:00 PM

02-Apr-24TueGreensburg, PAThe Palace Theatre7:30 PM

03-Apr-24WedRochester, NYAuditorium Theatre7:30 PM

04-Apr-24ThuSchenectady, NYProctors Theatre7:30 PM

05-Apr-24FriWallingford, CTToyota Oakdale Theatre7:30 PM

06-Apr-24SatLincoln Park, RITwin River Casino8:00 PM

07-Apr-24SunConcord, NHCapitol Center for the Arts7:00 PM

09-Apr-24TueMorristown, NJMayo Performing Arts Center7:30 PM

10-Apr-24WedLowell, MALowell Memorial Auditorium7:00 PM

11-Apr-24ThuWhite Plains, NYThe Westchester County Center8:00 PM

12-Apr-24FriNew Brunswick, NJState Theatre New Jersey8:00 PM

13-Apr-24SatBethlehem, PAThe Wind Creek Event Center3:00 PM

13-Apr-24SatBethlehem, PAThe Wind Creek Event Center8:00 PM

14-Apr-24SunUniversity Park, PABryce Jordan Center7:00 PM

16-Apr-24TueHershey, PAHershey Theatre7:30 PM

17-Apr-24WedWilmington, DEThe Playhouse on Rodney Square8:00 PM

18-Apr-24ThuVirginia Beach, VASandler Center for the Performing Arts7:30 PM

19-Apr-24FriAsheville, NCHarrah's Cherokee Center7:30 PM

20-Apr-24SatDurham, NCDurham Performing Arts Center8:00 PM

22-Apr-24MonSpartanburg, SCSpartanburg Memorial Auditorium7:30 PM

23-Apr-24TueNorth Charleston, SCNorth Charleston Performing Arts Center8:00 PM

24-Apr-24WedKnoxville, TNTennessee Theatre7:30 PM

25-Apr-24ThuMelbourne, FLKing Center for the Performing Arts8:00 PM

26-Apr-24FriSarasota, FLVan Wezel Performing Arts Hall8:00 PM

27-Apr-24SatClearwater, FLRuth Eckerd Hall 7:00 PM

28-Apr-24SunKey West, FLCoffee Butler Amphitheater8:00 PM

30-Apr-24TueImmokalee, FLSeminole Immokalee Casino8:00 PM

01-May-24WedCity of Coral Springs, FLCoral Springs Center for the Arts7:30 PM

02-May-24ThuThe Villages, FLSharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center3:00 PM

02-May-24ThuThe Villages, FLSharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center7:00 PM

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

