The PrideStaff Companies Celebrate the Spirit of the Holidays with a Generous Gift to Local Family

This year, The PrideStaff Companies raised $1,000 in the form of gift cards, the most that has been collected since the program's inception. This generous gift is intended to lift the spirits and brighten the holidays for a family struggling with illness.

Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff, is proud of the phenomenal generosity of the team this year. "Helping people in the communities we serve is central to our company culture. The PrideStaff Companies offer many opportunities for associates, clients, and internal team members to give back, such as this year's successful canned food drive benefiting the Fresno Mission," stated Heaton. "Our Spirit of the Holidays Program is one more way to make a direct, immediate impact on a family in our community.

"The Valley Children's Hospital does heroic work, and we are thrilled to partner with them to brighten the holiday for a child and their family. We are grateful to every team member who made a contribution—and we're proud to give back to our community this holiday season and always."

"It is Valley Children's mission—each and every day—to help children heal and to care for their families, as well," said Valley Children's Social Work Manager Maria L. Gutierrez. "Our team is honored to organize this Spirit of the Holidays event each holiday season and to see our internal teams and external partners come together to support our patients and families in need truly touches my heart. We are extremely grateful for PrideStaff's generosity over the years and hope we can continue to partner with their generous employees for many years to come."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

