The PrideStaff Companies Oatmeal and Dried Fruit Drive Yields Significant Donations to the Fresno Mission

Desmond Camacho, Director of Business Development and Mobilization at the Fresno Mission, highlighted the impact of the Oatmeal & Dried Fruit Drive. "Our number of meals served is rising. In 2023, we provided 350,000 meals. In March this year, we provided 37,000 meals, and in April alone, we did 45,000 meals. More and more people are seeking our services and getting help. The oatmeal and dried fruit will help provide a healthy meal of dignity and help us save tremendously on our budget, since these are some of our highest costing items."

Tammi Heaton and Mike Aprile, Co-CEOs of PrideStaff, are thrilled by the high level of participation in the drive. "Mike and I are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and generosity displayed during the Oatmeal & Dried Fruit drive," said Heaton. "We're proud to support this essential organization. The Fresno Mission uplifts countless lives, and we're grateful for each person's dedication and contribution."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

