The Private Villa Destinations Luxury Travelers Are Booking for Summer and Festive 2026

"Private villa demand isn't a passing trend — it has matured into a way of traveling," said Sabrina Piccinin, founder of Haute Retreats. "What we are seeing in 2026 is more deliberation. Guests are choosing destinations for what they can actually do there" Post this

Where luxury travelers are booking

The destinations seeing the most consistent inquiry for summer and festive 2026 are familiar names, but with a shift in how guests are choosing within them. In Turks & Caicos, Grace Bay on Providenciales remains the most-requested address, with steady interest also in Long Bay, Leeward, Parrot Cay and Pine Cay for travelers prioritizing privacy. Across the wider Caribbean villa collection, St Barts neighborhoods around St Jean, Gouverneur and Flamands continue to lead, with families and small groups requesting villas paired with chef and concierge.

Italy has continued to broaden beyond the obvious. Tuscany guests are spreading from Florence into Chianti and the Val d'Orcia, often staying ten days or more. Lake Como demand is concentrated around Bellagio, Tremezzo and Cernobbio. The Amalfi Coast — Positano, Ravello and the town of Amalfi itself — has remained tightly booked into October.

Mexico continues to attract multigenerational groups, with Punta Mita, Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya the three regions seeing the strongest concierge inquiries. Ibiza and Mykonos are the established Mediterranean alternatives for clients wanting beach access paired with active evenings.

Festive bookings consolidate earlier

Festive demand — traditionally a late-summer conversation — is moving forward each year. Caribbean villas for the Christmas and New Year window are already firming up across Turks & Caicos, St Barts, Barbados and St Martin, particularly those that include a chef and a full house team. The French Alps follow the same pattern: chalets in Courchevel, Méribel, Val d'Isère and Verbier with staffed service are confirming weeks earlier than in prior cycles.

The pattern is consistent with how high-touch travelers behave in tighter inventory: they secure the right address first and refine the experience later, often working with a single specialist rather than a platform.

How travelers are choosing

Three themes appear repeatedly in concierge conversations this season. First, the desire for a fully staffed villa — chef, butler, housekeeping, often a property manager — has moved from a luxury option to an expectation for groups of eight or more. Second, comparison is more sophisticated: clients ask not just "St Barts or Turks & Caicos?" but "St Jean or Flamands?" and "Grace Bay or Parrot Cay?" Third, multigenerational planning is shaping property size, suite layout and quiet-area design.

"Private villa demand isn't a passing trend — it has matured into a way of traveling," said Sabrina Piccinin, founder of Haute Retreats. "What we are seeing in 2026 is more deliberation. Guests are choosing destinations for what they can actually do there, not for what photographs well: the swimmable beach, the chef who knows the local fishermen, the area that feels right for three generations under one roof."

Haute Retreats is ASTA-accredited and rated five stars on Trustpilot. Every villa in the collection is personally curated, and many can be paired with private chef and full concierge planning where available. Through its broader portfolio of private villa escapes, the brand offers an advisory model closer to a private travel atelier than a booking platform — a positioning reflected in the company's recent recognition by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

About Haute Retreats

Haute Retreats is an award-winning luxury villa rental and concierge brand offering curated private villas, fully staffed estates, private chefs, butlers and high-touch trip planning across the Caribbean, Italy, Mexico, Greece, the French Alps and other elite destinations. Founded in 2016 by Sabrina Piccinin, the company is ASTA-accredited and has been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Further information is available at hauteretreats.com.

Media Contact

Press inquiries: [email protected]

General inquiries: hauteretreats.com/contact-us

Website: hauteretreats.com

Media Contact

Angelica Crudo, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], hauteretreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats