The Product You Bought Last Week May Have Been Stolen the Week Before

Southern Recon Announces Strategic Intelligence Partnership, Reveals Multi-State ORC Tracking Capability Across the Full Stolen Goods Supply Chain

BRANDON, Fla., June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, Florida authorities arrested seven people and recovered over $900,000 in stolen goods after dismantling an organized retail crime ring operating across 12 counties. Boosters hit CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Burlington, Macy's, and Ulta. The stolen goods moved to a fence in Hialeah, then onto Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. Seven arrests. Case closed.

Except it isn't.

"Most American consumers have no idea that the product they bought last week on Amazon, or even off the shelf at a major chain pharmacy, may have been stolen out of a CVS in another state two weeks earlier. Organized retail crime isn't an inventory problem for retailers. It's a fraud problem for everyone. The shopper is the last person in the chain, and they're the one funding it without knowing." — Matt Aubin, Founder, Southern Recon Agency

What's Moving Through These Networks

The Florida bust was a single node in a network that operates at an industrial scale. U.S. retailers lost $90 billion to shrink in 2025, according to Appriss Retail's 2026 Total Retail Loss Benchmark Report. Shoplifting incidents are up 18% year over year, according to the NRF's 2025 Impact of Retail Theft and Violence report. Two-thirds of retailers report transnational ORC group involvement in thefts against their company. The average American family pays more than $500 annually in higher prices because of it.

This problem reaches far beyond store shelves. Cargo theft alone costs the trucking and logistics industry $18 million per day, according to ATRI's 2026 report. Of everything stolen in transit, 73.5% is never recovered. Total annual losses across the supply chain run between $1.8 billion and $6.5 billion when indirect costs are factored in.

The average American family pays more than $500 annually in higher prices because of it.

Where the Goods Go

The Florida model is not an anomaly but the template. Boosters steal to order. Fences consolidate and clean the inventory. Stolen goods move across state lines, through secondary markets, and back into legitimate-looking storefronts on Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp. In many cases, they re-enter distributor networks and end up back on the shelves of the same chains they were stolen from.

Southern Recon has tracked this pipeline directly. The firm has handled hundreds of ORC and counterfeit investigations across multiple states, including cases tracing California-origin cargo theft to Florida-based resellers. Health and beauty products, CPG, apparel, and household goods move through these networks at volume.

New Strategic Partnership Extends End-to-End Capability

Southern Recon is announcing a new strategic partnership that extends its operational reach across the full ORC supply chain, from point of theft to the end consumer, backward through resellers, fences, warehouses, and distribution networks to the source. Retail clients and brand protection teams gain the ability to track stolen inventory, map criminal networks, and coordinate enforcement rather than file a police report and wait.

About Matt Aubin / Southern Recon Agency

Matt Aubin is a Florida-licensed private investigator (Southern Recon Agency, License A-1400197) with 16+ years specializing in cybercrime, digital forensics, OSINT, and AI-powered investigation. He holds the designations of Florida Board Certified Investigator (FBCI), Certified Digital Forensics Examiner (CDFE), Certified AI Agent Developer, TSCM Certified, and CFI-FTER.

Matt serves on the FALI Board of Directors. He recently hosted the International Investigations Panel at the FALI annual conference and delivered the keynote address at the Intellenet International Intelligence Network conference. His keynote focused on AI applications in private investigations, drawing directly from Southern Recon's counterfeit and ORC casework.

Southern Recon operates with proprietary AI tooling and cyber-investigation infrastructure that can map counterfeit and organized retail crime supply chains in hours rather than months.

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Media Contact

Matt Aubin, Southern Recon Agency, 1 844-307-7771, [email protected], https://srecon.com/

SOURCE Southern Recon Agency