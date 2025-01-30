The Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR) Standardizes on Coach-Assigned DUPRs Worldwide

PPR-Certified Coaches Lead Global Adoption of DUPR Coach, Unlocking Revenue and Driving Growth for Coaches and Clubs.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR), Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) and MyJourney Pickleball announced today that PPR will standardize on the Coach-Assigned DUPR Rating Program for its network of over 10,000 PPR-certified coaches. This move empowers PPR-certified coaches to generate DUPR ratings for the 34 million non-rated pickleball players, creating new revenue opportunities for coaches and clubs while driving the growth of the sport.

"With 95% of the world's DUPR Coaches being PPR-certified, our coaches are leading the charge in adopting Coach-Assigned DUPRs because it creates immediate value for both coaches and clubs," said Sarah Ansboury, Managing Director of PPR. "This program provides coaches with two significant revenue streams: first, being featured on The Global Pickleball Coach Map connects them with players worldwide, allowing them to create ratings virtually using the DUPR Coach app. Second, coaches can run DUPR Rating Sessions at their local clubs or courts. With DUPR Coach, we're not just empowering coaches; we're setting the global standard for growing pickleball. The formula is simple: PPR + DUPR Coach = ROI for coaches and their clubs."

Zach Lee, a PPR-certified DUPR Coach, highlighted the program's value: "Hosting weekly DUPR Rating Sessions has transformed the experience at my club. Players benefit from legitimate ratings, while I generate additional revenue and elevate the quality of open play and leagues. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

Brian Lloyd, PPR-certified DUPR Coach and Chief Pickleball Officer for Dill Dinkers, remarked: "I applaud PPR for setting the industry standard to ensure every player is DUPR-rated by equipping coaches with the essential tools and resources. By empowering coaches to provide accurate DUPR ratings, PPR is enhancing the player experience, fostering stronger competition, and unlocking meaningful income opportunities. Coaches are the backbone of this sport, and this program rewards their dedication with new revenue streams, creating a thriving ecosystem that benefits players, clubs, and the entire pickleball community."

Katie Nimitz, President of MyJourney Pickleball, emphasized: "PPR's decision to standardize the Coach-Assigned DUPR program across their global network of coaches is an important milestone for the pickleball industry. PPR coaches are at the forefront of driving pickleball's economic growth by generating Coach-Assigned DUPR ratings for millions of players. PPR is ensuring players are accurately rated and matched to the right skill levels—all while creating new revenue streams for coaches and clubs. This decision lays the foundation for pickleball's continued success, and we're proud to be working alongside PPR and DUPR to help scale the sport and drive its GDP forward."

Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR, stated: "The partnership between PPR and DUPR Coach is a monumental step toward making universal ratings more accessible than ever. With PPR-certified coaches leading the way, we are ensuring that every pickleball player—whether they're stepping onto the court for the first time or training at an elite level—has a clear starting point and pathway for improvement. This collaboration doesn't just benefit players; it creates real revenue opportunities for coaches and clubs, helping to grow the sport in a sustainable way. Together, PPR and DUPR are setting the global standard for ratings, competition, and player development."

PPR-certified coaches who join the DUPR Coach program receive comprehensive training on the Coach-Assigned DUPR process, along with access to DUPR-approved skills rating tools. These resources enable coaches to efficiently and effectively generate ratings at scale, helping to achieve the goal of getting all 34 million pickleball players DUPR-rated.

Coaches interested in becoming PPR-certified DUPR Coaches and being featured on the Global Pickleball Coach Map can find more information and sign up here.

About PPR

PPR is the premier standard in pickleball instructor certification, dedicated to educating, certifying, and supporting pickleball professionals in their mission to grow the game.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale.

DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

About DUPR Coach

DUPR Coach empowers coaches to launch Coach-Assigned DUPRs for the 34 million non-rated pickleball players, powered by MyJourney Pickleball.

Media Contact

Katie Nimitz, MyJourney Technologies, 1 9047429544, [email protected]

SOURCE PPR