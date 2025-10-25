The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. Expands with New Orlando Office to Support Statewide Growth

The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp., one of Florida's fastest-growing audiovisual design-build integrators, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its new West Orlando office, marking a major step in the company's continued expansion across the state.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp., one of Florida's fastest-growing audiovisual design-build integrators, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its new West Orlando office, marking a major step in the company's continued expansion across the state.

The new Orlando location will serve as a strategic operations hub to better support The ProMedia Group's growing client base in Central Florida, including hospitals, colleges, corporate campuses, and general contractors. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing responsive, local service and strengthening its presence in one of the state's most active construction and technology markets.

"Due to our growing business development in the Orlando market, we have found it imperative to have a base of operations close to our client base," said Ken Avis, CEO of The ProMedia Group. "Our expansion into West Orlando reinforces our mission to provide best-in-class design, integration, and service for our partners throughout Florida."

Over the past year, The ProMedia Group has been awarded several major AV integration projects with leading general contractors, hospitals, and higher-education institutions, including large-scale, high-technology installations designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and user experience.

With this expansion, The ProMedia Group strengthens its position as a statewide leader in audiovisual design-build solutions, offering a full suite of services that include AV system design, programming, installation, service contracts, and managed support.

The new Orlando office is scheduled to open soon, with additional details and client events to be announced in the coming weeks.

About The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp.

The ProMedia Group is an award-winning audiovisual design-build integrator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Recognized as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work, the company provides tailored AV solutions for commercial clients across healthcare, education, corporate, and government sectors. Its highly credentialed team delivers excellence through design, engineering, programming, and service—bridging technology and experience to empower organizations across the Southeast.

