The Promise of the Dragon King: Children's Book Tells the Tale of Friendship and Acceptance from Childrens Book Author and Grandmother

"Hunter misses his fairy friends," Benson said. "When seeing a presentation of his teacher blowing fire in class, he remembers the positive memories made with the fairies, leading him to cry and be sent home. However, when given the chance to tell the truth to his parents, Hunter was shown grace due to his honesty."

It isn't until an unexpected visitor comes to Dragon Land that Hunter and his friends go on a new adventure where lessons are taught, and new friendships are made.

Benson is excited to share her characters and spread an uplifting message. She believes Hunter and his friends' stories will captivate the hearts of children and parents alike, as they demonstrate the importance of being truthful and accepting others for who they are.

"I want to reach more young children and teach them the importance of loving one another," Benson said. "Eventually, I hope to have my characters become animated and see them come to life and be made into stuffed animals to sell with the book."

"Adventures of Fairies and Dragons"

By Nancy Benson

ISBN: 9781665565370 (softcover); 9781665565387 (hardcover); 9781665565363 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Nancy Benson lives on the Island of Maui in Hawaii, where she has the pleasure of having her grandson Hunter on Saturdays. With Hunter's six-year-old imagination, they created their first book. Having so much fun, they decided to write more adventures for their characters for the future. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840978-adventures-of-fairies-and-dragons.

