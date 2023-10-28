The Proofreaders Announces Significant Post-COVID-19 Increase in Demand for Proofreading and Editing Services

With the pandemic largely behind us, most have gone back to the office, and working from home these days is more of a luxury rather than a necessity. Notwithstanding, the demand for proofreading and editing services, that which spiked during the COVID-19 years, has continued to increase, and The Proofreaders has kept pace with this growing request.
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Lulu Murphy tracked the recent uptick in demand for post-COVID-19 proofreading and editing services, and it has been a consistent upward trend that is not letting down anytime soon.
"With the increased demand for proofreading and editing services, it's imperative that we don't sacrifice quality. That's why the second set of eyes option before completing the job is so important." said Murphy of her firm's proofreading and editing services.
Since May of 2005, Murphy has been running The Proofreaders, when the demand for proofreading services from her other company, WebSiteText, grew so much, it warranted its own separate organization; hence, The Proofreaders was born. From COVID, inflation, the housing crash, and more, The Proofreaders, which started out under the WebSiteText.com umbrella, offers numerous proofreading, editing, comparison, and Spanish/bilingual translation services that have withstood the test of time.
All proofreading / editing work is done at our best home offices. With talented writers and editors who can set their own hours, exceptional editing and obscure mistakes are uncovered, and proven results regularly demonstrated.
Proofreading and Editing Services include:
- Academic proofreading
- Book Editor and Proofreading
- Document Comparison Services
- Website Proofreading and Link Verification
- Publisher's Proofreading Checklist
With clients all over the world and many in NYC, some of The Proofreaders' clients include but are not limited to:
- Walrus NYC (Creative Ad Agency in Manhattan)
- KBS Realty Group (Premier Commercial Real Estate)
- Ascension Press (Catholic Book Publisher)
- American Marketing Services (Marketing Communications and Publications)
- Jaffe and Partners (NYC Marketing and Branding Firm)
- 5W Strategists (Analytics, Marketing, Consulting)
- WP Carey (Global Net Lease REIT)
About The Proofreaders, LLC
The Proofreaders, LLC, is a Limited Liability Corporation headed by Lulu Murphy, a professional proofreader, writer, and editor, who holds master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor's degree from Temple University. The Proofreaders is tightly run with precision and deadlines taken super seriously.
For more information about proofreading and editing services, The Proofreaders, or to receive a free estimate for your upcoming project, please contact the company using their website or telephone: (215) 295-9400.
The Proofreaders recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.
Media Contact
Lulu Murphy, The Proofreaders, (215) 295-9400, [email protected], https://www.theproofreaders.com
SOURCE The Proofreaders
Share this article