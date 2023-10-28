The Proofreaders Announces Significant Post-COVID-19 Increase in Demand for Proofreading and Editing Services

With the increased demand for proofreading and editing services, it's imperative that we don't sacrifice quality; a second set of eyes is extremely important. Post this

Since May of 2005, Murphy has been running The Proofreaders, when the demand for proofreading services from her other company, WebSiteText, grew so much, it warranted its own separate organization; hence, The Proofreaders was born. From COVID, inflation, the housing crash, and more, The Proofreaders, which started out under the WebSiteText.com umbrella, offers numerous proofreading, editing, comparison, and Spanish/bilingual translation services that have withstood the test of time.

All proofreading / editing work is done at our best home offices. With talented writers and editors who can set their own hours, exceptional editing and obscure mistakes are uncovered, and proven results regularly demonstrated.

Proofreading and Editing Services include:

With clients all over the world and many in NYC, some of The Proofreaders' clients include but are not limited to:

About The Proofreaders, LLC

The Proofreaders, LLC, is a Limited Liability Corporation headed by Lulu Murphy, a professional proofreader, writer, and editor, who holds master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor's degree from Temple University. The Proofreaders is tightly run with precision and deadlines taken super seriously.

For more information about proofreading and editing services, The Proofreaders, or to receive a free estimate for your upcoming project, please contact the company using their website or telephone: (215) 295-9400.

The Proofreaders recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.

Media Contact

Lulu Murphy, The Proofreaders, (215) 295-9400, [email protected], https://www.theproofreaders.com

SOURCE The Proofreaders