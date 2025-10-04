The propane facts challenge--a pop quiz from Wildhorse Propane and Appliance

Feel free to adapt this propane facts quiz to any format for classroom use. Post this

Propane contributes nearly $64 billion to the nation's GDP, and 89% of propane used in the US is domestically produced. The US is the world's largest exporter of propane, averaging 1.8 million barrels per day in 2024. Japan is the largest importer of US propane, followed by China, South Korea, the European Union, and Mexico.

With that bit of information handy, let's get started with the top propane questions and answers.

What's the difference between propane and natural gas? Propane is a hydrocarbon that is extracted from natural gas. Natural gas is primarily methane, along with ethane, propane, and butane. Propane is stored in tanks as a liquid, transported and delivered as a liquid. The Watsonville propane service fills propane tanks on regular schedules for its customers.





If propane is extracted from methane gas, a petroleum product, what makes it a green fuel? Propane has a low carbon content, burns cleaner, and releases less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions than gasoline or diesel. It is non-toxic and evaporates rapidly if spilled or leaked. Because it evaporates, it does not harm plants, soil, water, or marine life. Renewable propane from non-petroleum sources such as recycled fats and grease is under development and already available for refillable 1-pound propane cylinders.





Who is Walter O. Snelling? Walter O. Snelling is credited with discovering propane in gasoline in 1910. He was a chemist and explosives expert who developed the method for extracting propane during the refining process. He and colleagues established the first commercial marketing of propane in 1912. He later sold the patent to Frank Phillips, who founded Phillips Petroleum Company.





Why does propane stink? Propane is odorless. As a safety factor, the rotten egg smell is added so it can be detected in case of a leak. The chemical ethyl mercaptan, also known as ethanethiol, is added to give propane its distinctive stink. "The smell is critical for knowing there's a leak," said Steve Dodson, co-owner of the Watsonville propane service. "Otherwise, we may not discover the leak, and while propane isn't as flammable as gasoline or natural gas, it can still ignite."

Can cars run on propane fuel? Yes. Autogas, the name of propane vehicle fuel, is becoming a popular fuel for fleet vehicles such as school buses, public buses, delivery vans and trucks, forklifts, agricultural equipment, light-duty vehicles, construction equipment, and more. Propane's low emissions reduce maintenance costs because the engines run cleaner than gasoline or diesel, and propane is less expensive in most cases than the electricity used for charging electric vehicles.





What are propane's household uses? A home can run almost every operation by propane, including an emergency propane generator to provide power in the event of an outage. In the kitchen, propane stoves, ovens, refrigerators, and freezers can feed the family. Heating and air conditioning can be propane-powered. Propane dryers and water heaters can help lower the electric bill.





Is there a career path in the propane business? Yes. California requires a certified training program and passing a written exam. and a skills assessment to become a certified propane technician. PERC and the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) joined forces to create the Certified Employee Training Program (CETP). Anyone who delivers propane, installs propane tanks and systems, or services propane equipment and appliances is required to complete training through PERC or NPGA.





Do propane tanks explode? Propane is a gas, and while a propane tank can explode, it's rare. Modern propane tanks have safety features designed to prevent explosions. Having the propane tank installed, filled, and maintained by a certified propane professional is key to propane safety. Propane tanks survive California wildfires, earthquakes, and heavy storms with no to minimal damage in most cases. Follow all of the propane safety practices to reduce the chance of an explosion.





How long can propane be stored? As long as it is stored properly, propane can be stored indefinitely because it does not degrade over time. Store propane in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area outdoors, away from heat and ignition sources. Cylinders should be stored upright. Propane storage depends on the integrity of the tank. California requires propane tanks and cylinders to be periodically inspected and certified. The certification process includes a visual inspection, testing for leaks, and stamping the tank with the inspection and recertification date.

