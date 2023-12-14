The Propeller Club - Port of Tampa Awarded the 2024 International Propeller Club Annual Convention

"These annual gatherings are critically important to our members not only because of what they're able to learn, but the relationships they're able to build." Post this

The 2024 Convention will feature panel conversations on important industry trends, remarks from maritime leaders, and breakout sessions to share best practices. The Marriott Water Street in downtown Tampa will host the convention, which will run October 20 - 24.

"It's our great pleasure to host the International Convention," said Colt McCay, President of the Tampa Propeller Club. "These annual gatherings are critically important to our members not only because of what they're able to learn, but the relationships they're able to build."

Troy Manthey, President & CEO of the Yacht Starship, is the chair of the Tampa Host Committee. Bill Kuzmick, President of the American Victory ship, is serving as assistant chair.

"The Tampa Bay area certainly knows how to host big events," said Manthey. "The local maritime community is already stepping up to support the convention. We look forward to showing off Tampa Bay to an international audience."

The theme for the Tampa Convention is "On the Horizon". Conversations and programs during the gathering will focus on what is next for the future of the maritime industry – from workforce, to Artificial Intelligence, to the geopolitical landscape for trade.

The International Propeller Club of the United States, founded in 1927, is an international business network of maritime professionals dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce, and global trade. The Tampa Propeller Club was founded in 1929 as the fifth local chapter and is currently the largest chapter in the Americas.

"The annual convention is critical to our members' growth," said Joel Whitehead, Executive Vice President of the International Propeller Club. "During the convention, we conduct important annual business, but we also see old friends, make new ones, and discuss the future of the maritime industry. I am confident the Tampa Club will host a top-shelf event."

For more information, visit https://ipcctampa.com/.

Media Contact

Darren Richards, The Propeller Club - Port of Tampa, (813) 716-7455, [email protected], https://ipcctampa.com/

SOURCE The Propeller Club - Port of Tampa