The Propeller Club - Port of Tampa Welcomes the World to the Bay Area in Exactly One Month

"The Tampa Propeller Club has dozens of volunteers rolling up their sleeves to put our community's best foot forward," said Kelly Hendry, President of the Tampa Propeller Club. "It's a great honor to host this year's convention so our members can learn from each other, and build important relationships."

The theme for the Tampa convention is "On the Horizon". Conversations and programs during the gathering will focus on what is next for the future of the maritime industry – from workforce, to Artificial Intelligence, to the geopolitical landscape for trade. Scheduled panels include:

Fighting the Gray Wave: Developing the Next Generation of Maritime Workers;

Not if but When: What to do when a Cyber-Attack Hits You; and

Net Zero: How the Maritime Industry Can Meet Environmental Demands.

In addition to the panel conversations, convention attendees will hear keynote remarks from industry leaders. They will also experience all Tampa Bay has to offer through various excursions, including a waterside tour of Port Tampa Bay, dinner and entertainment in Ybor City, and a spectacular closing Gala.

The International Propeller Club, founded in 1927, is an international business network of maritime professionals dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce, and global trade. The Tampa Propeller Club was founded in 1929 as the fifth local chapter and is currently the largest chapter in the Americas.

"We are very impressed with how the entire Tampa Bay community is coming together to support the convention," said Joel Whitehead, Executive Vice President of the International Propeller Club. "All the final details and logistics are coming together. Our members can't wait to get to Tampa!"

A limited number of tickets are available for the full convention, single-day passes, or individual tickets to the Gala on Friday, October 25. Go to https://ipcctampa.com/ to learn more.

