The Prosecco DOC Consortium Announces The Return Of National Prosecco Week For June 24-30, 2024

The 7th National Celebration of the Most Renowned Sparkling Wine is set to engage Media, Trade and Consumers throughout the United States

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated 'National Prosecco Week' (NPW), a dynamic trade, media, and consumer campaign. Celebrating its 7th consecutive year, National Prosecco Week is set to take place from June 24th to June 30th, 2024 in several top US markets.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year's campaign aims to expand awareness of Prosecco DOC in the United States through a week-long series of engaging activations across the United States. The Prosecco DOC Consortium has orchestrated a 360 strategy encompassing retail and restaurant partnerships, targeted media relations, strategic social and influencer marketing, educational seminars for media, captivating consumer events, and a cocktail competition hosted by the United States Bartender's Guild.

"With the overwhelming success experienced in previous years, we are excited to come back to the United States for the seventh edition of National Prosecco Week," says Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "This event serves as a remarkable platform to showcase our finest wines, highlight the beauty of our region, and share the richness of our culture with influential wine personalities and dedicated Prosecco DOC enthusiasts across the United States." Additionally, Prosecco DOC confirms itself as the top Italian wine designation for 2023 both in volume and value, with a bottled production of over 616 million bottles.

The growth of the national campaign is evident in the substantial increase in consumer participation and trade involvement with over 1,000 retailers and restaurants across 30 states joining the initiative during the 2023 edition.

This year, various events dedicated to media, trade and consumers, will continue to propel the involvement of all sectors. To activate media and trade participation, Dr. Hoby Wedler, blind chemist, entrepreneur, and sensory expert, will offer exclusive Tasting in the Dark sessions focused on Prosecco DOC. Participants will undergo a blindfolded, sensory exploration led by Dr. Wedler, emphasizing non-visual senses and promoting detailed attention to the tactile, gustatory and olfactory stimulators that enhance the Prosecco DOC tasting experience. By temporarily eliminating eyesight, participants gain a unique perspective and a deeper understanding of Prosecco DOC's distinctive qualities.

In addition, Prosecco DOC will continue their partnership with Jermaine Stone's creative brand agency Cru Luv Selections to host 3 consumer events throughout major US cities: Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

This year's edition also targets a new sector of the hospitality industry with Prosecco DOC's first-ever Cocktail Competition in partnership with the esteemed United States Bartender's Guild. Bartenders will submit their Prosecco DOC cocktail recipes, with judges selecting the Judges' winner from anonymous submissions alongside the next best 10 entries. The top 10 bartenders and their cocktails will enter an 8-week People's Choice competition on social media, leading up to National Prosecco Week. On the NPW website, followers will vote for their favorite cocktail, and the top-voted one will be named the People's Choice winner. The Prosecco DOC cocktail competition winners will feature their signature recipes throughout the various consumer events.

As Prosecco DOC continues to push their social media presence, this year, the Consortium will conduct another strategic influencer marketing campaign by involving influencers from across the US to promote Prosecco DOC and National Prosecco Week.

Prosecco DOC invites importers, retailers and restaurants to join the celebration by hosting in-house or digital promotions, educational seminars, tastings, and more. Participating partners will receive engaging and educational promotional materials to build consumer interest, in addition to enjoying additional perks such as promotional backing from National Prosecco Week's prominent media allies, social media promotion, press coverage, and digital marketing. Furthermore, all partners will be prominently showcased on the National Prosecco Week website (http://www.nationalproseccoweek.com).

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet and centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed in a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines.

