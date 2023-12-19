The Prosecco DOC Consortium Wraps Up Year-End Campaign with Innovations and Global Impact

The Consortium Unveils Spectacular Videos, Television Debut and a Sparkling Feature in The New York Times for an Unforgettable Year-End Extravaganza.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium proudly concludes a transformative year-end communication campaign, featuring multi-dimensional activations that aim to innovate Prosecco, elevate its image, and capture global attention. This integrated campaign encompasses the creation of two captivating short films and strategic promotional efforts, solidifying Prosecco DOC's commitment to modernity, creativity, and international prominence.

"INSPIRED BY THE CLASSIC, MOVED BY THE FUTURE" - A Cinematic Journey into Elegance and Innovation

The first installment, a short film directed by Carlo Guttadauro, takes viewers on an enchanting exploration of the intersection between classical inspiration and future evolution. Set against the backdrop of the baroque Villa Contarini in Piazzola sul Brenta, the film features the mesmerizing dance of Virna Toppi, first ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The narrative beautifully weaves classical aesthetics with the contemporary art of parkour, symbolizing Prosecco DOC's ability to draw inspiration from tradition while boldly embracing the future.

"JUMP INTO THE FUTURE" - A Daring Leap into Modernity

Building on the success of the first film, the Consortium presents a spin-off titled "JUMP INTO THE FUTURE." This dynamic short film, always directed by Carlo Guttadauro, showcases the exhilarating movements of parkour athlete Davide Garzetti across iconic Prosecco DOC landscapes, including Treviso wineries, Friulian vineyards, Venice, and the Dolomites. The film captures the essence of Prosecco DOC's Modern Method, emphasizing freedom, creativity, and the celebration of movement.

Prosecco DOC Takes Center Stage of The Big Apple

Prosecco DOC made a significant impact on the global stage with a promotional print and digital campaign on The New York Times, capturing the essence of the Italian Genio on one of the most prestigious US publications. To amplify the reach to an even broader audience, targeting food and wine consumers, Prosecco DOC illuminated Times Square, showcasing a variety of captivating videos and images illustrating the Prosecco DOC lifestyle on the digital spectacular screens of the Giant Twins - on Broadway and 48th - and the Heinz Tower - at 41st street & 7th avenue.

Television Debut - "Lidia's Kitchen" Partnership

Prosecco DOC strategically inserted its promotional advertising during the iconic PBS television show "Lidia's Kitchen." Airing for 25 years on the national American PBS network, "Lidia's Kitchen" reaches over 8 million viewers weekly, providing a prime platform to reinforce Prosecco DOC's brand identity and consolidate its position as the most beloved sparkling wine in the United States.

This comprehensive year-end integrated-communications campaign reinforces Prosecco DOC's commitment to innovation, creativity, and global recognition.

"It has become a tradition for our Consortium to launch a significant year-end communication campaign of international scope, to emphasize the consolidated role of Prosecco DOC in celebrating the most anticipated holidays," explains President Stefano Zanette, who has been leading the Consortium for 10 years. He continues, "With this initiative, the Consortium is placing the utmost focus on the most established markets. Specifically, in addition to Italy, we are targeting the United States being our primary market for export. Through a cross-media project, we will convey our message through both traditional and modern media channels, as well as innovative artistic installations."

As the New Year approaches, Prosecco DOC invites consumers to embrace the spirit of celebration and look forward to a future filled with the vivacity of Prosecco DOC's effervescence, seamlessly intertwined with high creativity and modernity, fruits of the Italian Genio in the world.



About Prosecco DOC

The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was established in 2009 to coordinate and manage the Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, wine producers and sparkling wine houses—to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are complied with.

Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to Northeast Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the other grapes. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength.

From August 11, 2020, the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé is allowed, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry.

For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com.

