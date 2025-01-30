The Protocol School of Washington® Awarded Five-Year Accreditation by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training

With many teams re-engaging in-person networking and collaboration opportunities, we are honored to equip our students for success. We take pride in our high satisfaction rates, the strong referrals from our graduates, and the many employers who return as repeat clients --Pamela Eyring, President Post this

PSOW school's graduates include global leaders in intercultural business etiquette, diplomacy, and international protocol, representing Fortune 500 companies, royal courts, embassies, government agencies, and military organizations from North America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America.

"The past five years have underscored the importance of adaptability and effective communication," said Eyring. "As distributed teams and remote work continue redefining collaboration, refocusing on building human connections while embracing technology is essential. With many teams re-engaging in-person networking and collaboration opportunities, we are honored to equip our students for success. We take pride in our high satisfaction rates, the strong referrals from our graduates, and the many employers who return as repeat clients."

In 2024, PSOW commemorated its 35th year in business at The Global Education Summit, where global business and diplomatic attendees received practical training, interactive learning, and networking opportunities to enhance leadership, civility, and emotional intelligence. For Director of Operations Crystl Zimmer, the accreditation in 2025 marks another significant milestone.

"We appreciate the recognition that accreditation by ACCET provides," said Zimmer, who led the accreditation process for PSOW. "We are focused on continuously improving our student experience to ensure they gain the skills to succeed in a fast-paced, global economy. As an accredited school, we focus on student services and commit to the highest educational standards. We regularly review and refresh our curriculum to ensure our instructors' quality training is timely and relevant."

The Protocol School of Washington is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET.org). It provides executive education for international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and image training. Graduates earn continuing education units (CEUs) and acquire professional development skills for leadership roles within their organizations or to train others on international etiquette and protocol. The school's alumni network spans the globe with more than 6,000 graduates from 90+ countries.

About The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW)

Founded in 1988, The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW) is an accredited educational institution that provides international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and image training. It prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe, with more than 6,000 graduates from 90+ countries. Learn more by visiting https://www.psow.edu/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, The Protocol School of Washington®, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.psow.edu/

SOURCE The Protocol School of Washington®