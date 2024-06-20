The Protocol School of Washington Hosts Global Education Summit, Cultivating Human Connections through Diplomacy, Leadership & Civility

"In a time of distributed teams and remote work redefining how we collaborate, we must return our attention to building human connectivity as we embrace technology." -Pamela Eyring, President of The Protocol School of Washington Post this

The four-day event offered every five years provides a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in educational programming featuring renowned industry experts, all focused on the crucial aspects of leadership, global diplomacy, emotional intelligence, civility, and relationship building.

Participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences, attend keynote sessions led by subject matter experts, and participate in authentic networking opportunities that emphasize sharing resources and building professional relationships. The Summit provides attendees access to an exclusive environment over a four-day period to collaborate and share best practices across industries with peers and leaders.

"The past few years have highlighted the importance of adaptability and effective communication," said Pamela Eyring, President of The Protocol School of Washington. "In a time of distributed teams and remote work redefining how we collaborate, we must return our attention to building human connectivity as we embrace technology. We're honored to give attendees the dedicated time and space to further their education and build authentic relationships in-person."

The event is co-chaired by two PSOW graduates, Dr. Ibrahim Alsini, Founder and CEO of INAAR Hospitality and Tourism Consultancy, Saudi Arabia, and Ms. Shannon Weidekamp, CEO of Unbridled Air, Louisville, Kentucky. Prominent speakers include television show host and National Geographic explorer, Chris Bashinelli, who key notes on leadership topics around the power of human connection with insights on how to renew employee inspiration and build stronger teams. Bashinelli is well known for traversing the globe from Uganda to Haiti as host of Bridge the Gap, a television series featured on PBS and the National Geographic Channel, where he experiences life in someone else's shoes.

Notable authors who will speak at the event include Jennie Blumenthal, who spent over 20 years as an executive in corporate America counseling Fortune 500 companies on growth strategy and digital transformation. The Summit will also feature Robert "Cujo" Teschner, a multiple award-winning fighter pilot, an award-winning writer, and author of two #1 bestselling books.

Attendees and sponsors can learn more at https://webster.eventsair.com/global-education-summit/.

Founded in 1988, PSOW is an accredited educational institution that provides international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and image training. It prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe, with more than 6,000 graduates from 90+ countries. Learn more by visiting https://www.psow.edu/.

