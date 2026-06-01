The Protocol School of Washington Introduces 'Everything Speaks' to Address Professionalism in the Modern Workplace

"National Business Etiquette Week highlights the important role that business etiquette plays in a global economy where relationships and conduct are often the difference between closing a deal and losing a valuable client," said Pamela Eyring, President of The Protocol School of Washington. Post this

Reversing The Soft Skills Deficit Trend

Soft skills and interpersonal relationships have been eroding since the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a broad shift to remote work, online meetings, and casual digital communication. As many businesses bring back in-person interactions and adapt to workflows augmented by artificial intelligence (AI), the demand to rebuild fundamental human connections is more critical than ever.

The financial implications of inaction are enormous. According to a study by Grammarly and Harris Poll, US businesses lose $1.2 trillion annually due to poor communication, which doesn't account for the lost productivity and potential of people who feel disconnected, disengaged, or who fail to collaborate effectively across teams.

To deliver a solution for this ongoing need, the "Everything Speaks" program introduces key shifts for professional development, including:

Customized Industry Focus: Available as a one- or two-day workshop, it is tailored to the specific needs of sectors such as real estate, healthcare, and academia.

Transformational over Transactional: The curriculum addresses the negative impacts of transactional business practices, helping organizations reduce customer attrition and protect their reputations by strengthening employees' interpersonal skills.

Bridging the Generational Gap: With Generation Z projected to constitute 30% of the global workforce by 2030, the training equips participants with the critical behaviors needed to engage young professionals and develop future leadership pipelines.

Closing the Interpersonal Skills Gap

Companies often struggle to prepare entry-level employees to navigate high-stakes or even casual interactions. New technologies are making the process even more challenging. At the same time, Gen Z is struggling to adapt to their roles in the workforce, often lacking the foundational soft skills necessary for effective face-to-face communication and relationship-building.

In recognition of these growing workplace challenges, PSOW is leveraging National Business Etiquette Week to emphasize the enduring power of human connection. "National Business Etiquette Week highlights the important role that business etiquette plays in a global economy where relationships and conduct are often the difference between closing a deal and losing a valuable client," said Pamela Eyring, President of The Protocol School of Washington. "As AI continues to infiltrate companies of every size and sector, people skills are a game-changer helping teams operate more collaboratively and serve their customers more effectively."

To learn more about the "Everything Speaks" program and National Business Etiquette Week, please contact The PSOW Client Relations Team at [email protected] or 803.407.4177.

About The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW)

Founded in 1988, The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW) is an accredited educational institution that provides international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and executive presence training. It prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build stronger client relationships and enhance branding. PSOW's reach spans the globe, with graduates from 90+ countries. Learn more by visiting https://www.psow.edu/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, The Protocol School of Washington, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.psow.edu/

SOURCE The Protocol School of Washington