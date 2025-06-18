The Protocol School of Washington® Wins Gold Globee® Award as Best Training Provider of the Year in 10th Annual 2025 Awards Program for Achievement

Globally Recognized Training by PSOW Sets the Industry Standard, Recognized by Globee Judges for Excellence in Business Performance and Innovation
WASHINGTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW), an accredited educational institution teaching international and domestic protocol, cross-cultural awareness, and business etiquette, is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold winner as the Best Training Provider of the Year at the 10th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement, a distinguished program honoring outstanding achievements in business by companies based in the United States.
The Globee® Awards for Achievement celebrate organizations and teams demonstrating exceptional results, leadership, innovation, and impact across various business functions and industries. This recognition underscores the PSOW's globally recognized trust as a leader in the industry, demonstrating a commitment to quality soft skills training for more than 35 years. Over that time period, the school's subject matter experts have provided the highest level of collective expertise, accurate information, and advice regarding internationally accepted protocol for today's business, government, military, academic, and diplomatic environments. With offices in the United States and the Middle East, PSOW stands as a global beacon for integrity, excellence, and a culture of continuous improvement. PSOW has more than 6,000 graduates from over 90 countries, helping to train organizational teams and leaders on these in-demand skills.
"At PSOW, we strive to set the standard in our industry with a commitment to quality," said Pamela Eyring, President of The Protocol School of Washington. "With an interconnected global marketplace and the continuous expansion of digital and social media, the world needs enhanced interpersonal and business etiquette skills more than ever. We teach the importance of intercultural awareness and how to facilitate effective communications, develop successful professional relationships, and conduct business domestically and internationally to benefit all participants."
"The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Achievement reflect globally recognized standards of business success," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Their accomplishments highlight the impact of strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence."
See the full list of 2025 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners/. Over 1,915 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/judges/.
About The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW)
Founded in 1988, The Protocol School of Washington® (PSOW) is an accredited educational institution that provides international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and executive presence training. It prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build stronger client relationships and enhance branding. PSOW's reach spans the globe, with more than 6,000 graduates from 90+ countries. Learn more by visiting https://www.psow.edu/.
About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.
