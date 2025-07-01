The Psychology of Leadership: New Report Reveals the Top 10 Traits That Set CEOs Apart

"While core personality traits have biological and psychological roots, many of the behaviors associated with CEO success can be learned or strengthened over time," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. Post this

"This research isn't just for aspiring executives—it offers valuable insight for anyone seeking to understand leadership from the inside out," said Ted Jackson, CEO of SIGMA Assessment Systems. "Whether someone is working toward the C-suite or collaborating with senior leaders in their current role, understanding what drives CEOs can support professional growth, improve communication, and build confidence in navigating complex workplace dynamics."

Key Insights: What Sets CEOs Apart

Using SIGMA's proprietary personality assessments, researchers analyzed responses gathered from January 2015 through April 2025. The data consistently shows CEOs are not defined by one personality type, but they do share a distinctive psychological profile—marked by ambition, confidence, discipline, and intellectual curiosity.

These traits align with the unique demands of the CEO role, which often requires long-term vision, comfort with difficult decisions, and the ability to lead through uncertainty. While there is no one-size-fits-all personality "type" that characterizes CEOs, there are certain traits on which CEOs stand out compared to the general public:

The report focuses on traits where CEOs consistently stood out compared to the general public.

Top 10 Traits Where CEOs Outscore the General Population

1. Assertive – Take charge, voice ideas, and lead decisively.

2. Persistent – Push through setbacks and stay focused on long-term goals.

3. Self-Assured – Trust their judgment and project composure under pressure.

4. Achievement-Oriented – Relentlessly pursue excellence and measurable success.

5. Intellectually Curious – Seek new ideas, challenge assumptions, and embrace innovation.

6. Organized – Excel at prioritization, planning, and execution.

7. Responsible – Own decisions and uphold high ethical and strategic standards.

8. Open-Minded – Welcome feedback and consider unconventional solutions.

9. Friendly – Build strong relationships while remaining professional and direct.

10. Emotionally Detached – Remain calm and objective in high-stakes situations.

These results suggest CEOs are confident decision-makers who value learning, plan carefully, and can handle pressure without becoming emotionally overextended.

Traits Where CEOs Score Lower Than the General Population

While CEOs scored highly on goal-directed traits, they scored lower than the general population in:

1. Anxiety – CEOs are less prone to stress and better able to stay grounded in crises.

2. Impulsivity – CEOs favor deliberation over knee-jerk reactions.

3. Empathy – While not cold, CEOs are less emotionally involved in others' feelings, aiding objectivity.

4. Autonomy – Contrary to stereotype, CEOs often seek collaboration and trusted counsel.

5. Submissiveness – They are willing to challenge others and resist pressure to conform.

This doesn't suggest CEOs are unkind or unfeeling. Rather, it highlights a pragmatic interpersonal style—one that's emotionally grounded, strategic, and confident in the face of challenge.

Four Leadership Themes That Reflect the CEO Mindset

Rather than defining one "CEO type," researchers found four dominant personality patterns that reflect how leaders show up.

1. Socially Confident Leaders

Top Traits: Assertive, Self-Assured, Friendly, Emotionally Detached

CEOs are poised under pressure and excel in high-stakes communication. They lead with interpersonal clarity—comfortable in social settings but not emotionally overinvolved.

2. Driven Challenge-Seekers

Top Traits: Persistent, Achievement-Oriented, Ambitious

Natural strivers, CEOs are motivated by goals and relentless self-improvement. They embrace challenge and bounce back quickly from setbacks.

3. Duty-Oriented Stewards

Top Traits: Organized, Responsible, Deliberate

Methodical and conscientious, CEOs prioritize stability and accountability. They lead with discipline, managing complexity through structure and foresight.

4. Open-Minded Learners

Top Traits: Intellectually Curious, Open-Minded, Receptive to Feedback

CEOs are continuous learners who challenge assumptions, embrace new ideas, and promote innovation across their teams.

"There's often a mystique around CEOs, as if they're born with some secret leadership formula," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "While core personality traits have biological and psychological roots, many of the behaviors associated with CEO success can be learned or strengthened over time. Traits like persistence, curiosity, and responsibility are qualities anyone can build. Understanding that makes leadership feel more attainable—and gives professionals a roadmap for growth."

What a CEO Does: Core Executive Responsibilities

Chief Executive Officers operate at the highest level of an organization, with broad oversight and strategic control. Their daily responsibilities often include:

Setting and communicating company vision and strategic direction

Making high-stakes decisions about growth, risk, and resource allocation

Leading and aligning executive teams and department heads

Overseeing financial performance, budgeting, and shareholder value

Representing the company to investors, regulators, the media, and the public

Driving innovation and long-term planning

Establishing company culture and ethical standards

Responding to external challenges such as market disruptions, economic shifts, or public scrutiny

These responsibilities require a unique balance of analytical thinking, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotional resilience.

Methodology

SIGMA analyzed assessment data from 700+ CEOs between January 2015 and April 2025 using three validated personality tools (JPI-R, PRF, SFPQ). CEOs represented various industries across North America. Traits were grouped into four clusters for interpretability. These are not statistically defined clusters but interpretive patterns that help describe how CEOs show up across industries. The findings were compiled and co-presented by Zety, who authored the accompanying report and career insights.

