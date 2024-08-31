The Public Sector HR Association Names Winners of 2024 Scholarships

The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA®) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 PSHRA® Scholarships.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA®) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 PSHRA® Scholarships.
Each year, PSHRA® offers a scholarship that allows recipients to pursue academic study in human resource-specific courses, organizational development, DEI, public sector/public service courses and/or PSHRA® certification. The total pool for scholarships to be awarded in 2024 is $10,000, based on the following :
⃰ $1,000 for Associate/Technical/HR Certificates (through PSHRA® or from a college or university), PSHRA® Certifications
⃰ $1,500 for Bachelor's degrees
⃰ $2,000 for Master's degrees
This year's recipients are :
$1,000 Fellowship Winners
Courtney Cangemi
Henderson, Tenn.
Jessica Jabbour
Cutten, Calif.
Emily Larkey
Belton, Mo.
$1,500 Fellowship Winners
LaQuita Jaquani
Cincinnati, Ohio
Kristen Terry
Asheboro, N.C.
$2,000 Fellowship Winners
Kailey Dubuque
Saco, Maine
Jessica Lazenby
Aztec, N.M.
"Helping our members advance their professional development and expand their knowledge base is a critical component of our Association's mission, " said PSHRA® CEO Cara Woodson Welch. "These worthy individuals represent the best of what PSHRA® has to offer, and our organization is thrilled to help them continue to grow their public sector careers."
Media Contact
Mark McGraw, PSHRA, 1 703.535.5258, [email protected], www.pshra.org
SOURCE PSHRA
Share this article