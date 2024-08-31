The Public Sector HR Association Names Winners of 2024 Scholarships

News provided by

PSHRA

Aug 31, 2024, 15:15 ET


The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA®) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 PSHRA® Scholarships.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA®) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 PSHRA® Scholarships.

Each year, PSHRA® offers a scholarship that allows recipients to pursue academic study in human resource-specific courses, organizational development, DEI, public sector/public service courses and/or PSHRA® certification. The total pool for scholarships to be awarded in 2024 is $10,000, based on the following :

$1,000 for Associate/Technical/HR Certificates (through PSHRA® or from a college or university), PSHRA® Certifications

$1,500 for Bachelor's degrees

$2,000 for Master's degrees

This year's recipients are :

$1,000 Fellowship Winners

Courtney Cangemi

Henderson, Tenn.

Jessica Jabbour

Cutten, Calif.

Emily Larkey

Belton, Mo.

$1,500 Fellowship Winners

LaQuita Jaquani

Cincinnati, Ohio

Kristen Terry

Asheboro, N.C.

$2,000 Fellowship Winners

Kailey Dubuque

Saco, Maine

Jessica Lazenby

Aztec, N.M.

"Helping our members advance their professional development and expand their knowledge base is a critical component of our Association's mission, " said PSHRA® CEO Cara Woodson Welch. "These worthy individuals represent the best of what PSHRA® has to offer, and our organization is thrilled to help them continue to grow their public sector careers."

Media Contact

Mark McGraw, PSHRA, 1 703.535.5258, [email protected], www.pshra.org 

SOURCE PSHRA